Pepe Garza reveals Jenni’s powerful confession.

Jenni made the harsh statement in an interview with Pepe Garza.

After 10 years, “La Diva de la Banda” is remembered. Ten years ago, Jenni Rivera, also known as “La Diva de la Banda”, died when an alleged mechanical failure in the plane she was traveling in, caused it to crash. Millions of people in Mexico and the United States were devastated. Jenni had received death threats, which disturbed her a lot. She had trouble sleeping and was worried about what would happen at the last concert she gave in Monterrey. Now Pepe Garza talks about the singer’s death. Pepe Garza talks about Jenni Rivera’s death On the YouTube show Gossip No Like, producer Pepe Garza talks about the messages he exchanged with Jenni Rivera, saying that he kept the recording where Jenni says that she had received death threats for seven years. What did the producer reveal? “Seven years, seven years I had it without sharing it, because it didn’t seem like the right time,” said Pepe, adding that he did not want to cause any confusion regarding the singer’s death. According to Pepe, he was in shock because Jenni told him that “someone wanted to cut off her head”.

Pepe Garza had a private interview with Jenni “’I’m threatened, they called me from the FBI, that someone…’ she said it that way, ‘Someone wants to cut off my head.'” Pepe says about Jenni. Pepe Garza says that Jenni asked him to speak only with her in front of the camera, that no one else was present when Jenni confessed her fears. “I don’t want anyone to be there, not even the recorder, I asked Eric at that moment, ‘You know what? Just play it and that’s it.’ We put it on a CD and erased what was recorded,” Pepe said. Filed Under: Jenni rivera interview

The FBI wanted to talk with her! Ten years after the tragedy, Pepe finally played what he had saved for years. In these recordings, Jenni comments that one of her managers received an email from an event organizer who was in charge of producing Jenni’s event in Arizona. “He received an email from a person who is doing an event of mine in Arizona, businessmen from here, in casinos, and the FBI contacted them, wanting to find me and talk to me, to Jenni Rivera,” said the late singer. Filed Under: jenni rivera interview

She was in tears! The more time you spend listening to the recordings, the more Jenni’s desperation is noticeable. There’s a point where her voice breaks. “Only Pepe Garza knows about it, my friends and colleagues don’t know about it, nobody knows about this,” Jenni said as she cried. Jenni bravely makes the difficult decision because she doesn’t want to scare people close to her, planning to leave her husband with their children in case something happens, the singer bursts into tears. Filed Under: Jenni rivera interview

“I’m more useful to God alive than dead” “I believe in an almighty god, as he has taken me out of many things, that he will take me out of this too and that I’m more useful to God alive than dead. I love my audience and with all due respect I wanted to leave this recorded with you,” Jenni says. “If Jenni Rivera started here and if it’s going to end here, it’s going to end.” The revelation of the supposed recording revives theories that claim that “La Diva de la Banda’s” death wasn’t an accident. Filed Under: Jenni rivera interview