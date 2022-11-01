Pepe Aguilar reacts to his daughter Ángela modeling lingerie (VIDEO)
Ángela Aguilar prepares to model lingerie for Savage x Fenty. Pepe Aguilar is asked about it. Does he support his daughter?
- Ángela Aguilar prepares to model lingerie for Savage x Fenty.
- Pepe Aguilar is asked about it. Does he support his daughter?
- Here are all the details about the Savage x Fenty event.
At just 19, Ángela is incredibly successful. A few days ago, the popular regional Mexican singer announced that she would be modeling in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show. The news shocked her thousands of followers.
The Ahí donde me ven singer will be walking in lacy lingerie, something we haven’t seen from her before, and she will also share the stage with other well-known personalities from the modeling and entertainment world. Now her dad has reacted to this incredible news. What does he think?
Ángela reveals how she feels about modeling lingerie
Ángela and her father, Pepe Aguilar, were seen in Zacatecas at a charrería event where the charrería of the late Don Vicente Fernández was also found. The media took the opportunity to ask the Aguilars some questions regarding the most recent news about Ángela Aguilar modeling lingerie.
Ángela gave some statements to the Mexican program Ventaneando about what she is going to do: "We're going to walk down the catwalk, I'm very excited," she said. Later, she was asked if her father gave her 'permission' to do this. "Of course!" the 19-year-old replied.
What does Pepe think about the news of his daughter’s modeling?
Later, they caught the Por Mujeres como Tu’ singer and asked him his daughter’s latest achievement and what he thought about his daughter modeling lingerie for Rihanna’s fashion show. This was his reply:
"I'm delighted, no, they don't even know what's going to happen, they'll see," said Ángela Aguilar's father. Both were quite busy at the event because Pepe's daughter was giving away photos and autographs to the fans around her.
Details about Ángela Aguilar modeling lingerie
According to Vogue magazine, the Savage x Fenty fashion show has taken the place of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that has been cancelled in recent years. Rihanna’s brand features more diverse models.
When will the show take place?
The Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 Show will be streamed on Prime Video on November 9. In a video, the daughter of the famous Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar, announced this incredible news to her millions of followers on Instagram.