Pepe Aguilar reacts to his daughter Ángela modeling lingerie (VIDEO)

Ángela Aguilar prepares to model lingerie for Savage x Fenty.

Pepe Aguilar is asked about it. Does he support his daughter?

Here are all the details about the Savage x Fenty event.

At just 19, Ángela is incredibly successful. A few days ago, the popular regional Mexican singer announced that she would be modeling in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show. The news shocked her thousands of followers.

The Ahí donde me ven singer will be walking in lacy lingerie, something we haven’t seen from her before, and she will also share the stage with other well-known personalities from the modeling and entertainment world. Now her dad has reacted to this incredible news. What does he think?

Ángela reveals how she feels about modeling lingerie

Ángela and her father, Pepe Aguilar, were seen in Zacatecas at a charrería event where the charrería of the late Don Vicente Fernández was also found. The media took the opportunity to ask the Aguilars some questions regarding the most recent news about Ángela Aguilar modeling lingerie.

Ángela gave some statements to the Mexican program Ventaneando about what she is going to do: “We’re going to walk down the catwalk, I’m very excited,” she said. Later, she was asked if her father gave her ‘permission’ to do this. “Of course!” the 19-year-old replied. Filed Under: Angela Aguilar modeling lingerie