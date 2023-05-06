Is it true Penelope Menchaca “cannot stand” a Telemundo host? Is it Adamari?
The news that Puerto Rican host Adamari López was fired from Telemundo surprised all the viewers who tune in every day to the popular morning show that she was the face of for 10 years.
Adamari said goodbye in the saddest way possible because she was not even on air the day they announced she was leaving. However they did remember some of her best moments on the show. Now rumors are swirling since she’s left.
Javier Ceriani says Penelope Menchaca can’t stand a Telemundo host
After La Chaparrita de Oro was fired from Telemundo, many rumors have emerged about her and other television personalities. Chisme no Like, which is hosted by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, has uncovered new details.
Ceriani pointed out that there is a lot of discontent among the new Hoy Día hosts due to the sudden appearance of Verónica Bastos, who is officially hosts La Mesa Caliente. She’s been a guest host on Hoy Día lately.
Did La Menchaca give the network an ultimatum?
Ceriani said there has been a lot of conflict involving Verónica Bastos, saying, “They don’t want her.” “She is breathing Hoy Día because thank God that La Casa de los Famosos is over and Verónica Bastos is no longer going to go there to talk like a parrot. La Menchaca hates her,” said Javier Ceriani.
On the other hand, the Argentine host said that Penelope had given an ultimatum: “Menchaca hates Verónica Bastos and if she went one more day, she would resign. She gave an ultimatum: ‘Verónica Bastos returns to the program, I’m leaving because I can’t stand her anymore. I am the host and this magpie comes and she does not stop talking.”
Ceriani says that the Hoy Día hosts were very upset
Many complain that Verónica is “incapable” of letting others speak and that is why the hosts are upset. “The hosts said, ‘We are the hosts, she arrives and doesn’t let us talk,'” Ceriani reported the other hosts said.
Adamari’s sudden departure from the program left many people baffled, as she was one of the most popular faces of Hoy Día, which is broadcast daily on Telemundo.