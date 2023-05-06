Is it true Penelope Menchaca can’t stand another Telemundo host?

Allegedly she gave the network an ultimatum.

Adamari López’s dismissal generated discontent.

The news that Puerto Rican host Adamari López was fired from Telemundo surprised all the viewers who tune in every day to the popular morning show that she was the face of for 10 years.

Adamari said goodbye in the saddest way possible because she was not even on air the day they announced she was leaving. However they did remember some of her best moments on the show. Now rumors are swirling since she’s left.

Javier Ceriani says Penelope Menchaca can’t stand a Telemundo host

After La Chaparrita de Oro was fired from Telemundo, many rumors have emerged about her and other television personalities. Chisme no Like, which is hosted by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, has uncovered new details.

Ceriani pointed out that there is a lot of discontent among the new Hoy Día hosts due to the sudden appearance of Verónica Bastos, who is officially hosts La Mesa Caliente. She’s been a guest host on Hoy Día lately.