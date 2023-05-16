Peloton recalls 2 million exercise bikes for safety issue

CPSC announced Peloton recall of 2 million exercise bikes.

There have been injuries due to a faulty seat post.

Consumers are urged to stop using the bikes immediately.

Peloton recall! Peloton exercise bikes are being recalled because they could pose a risk to consumers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a statement explaining what to do if you have one in your home.

Peloton has withdrawn the bikes from the market due to multiple reports of product malfunction. According to the CPSC, several injuries caused by the bicycles have been reported.

Peloton recalls over 2 million exercise bikes

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a statement announcing the recall of Peloton exercise bikes. The recall issued on May 11, 2023 indicates that as many as 2.2 million units are affected.

According to the CPSC website, model number PL01 bikes have been recalled. The item in question measures 4 feet long x 2 feet wide. It features an adjustable seat, handlebars, and screen, which tilts up and down to accommodate different heights. The model number is displayed on the inside of the front fork, near the flywheel.