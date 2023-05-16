Peloton recalls 2 million exercise bikes for safety issue
Peloton recall! Peloton exercise bikes are being recalled because they could pose a risk to consumers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a statement explaining what to do if you have one in your home.
Peloton has withdrawn the bikes from the market due to multiple reports of product malfunction. According to the CPSC, several injuries caused by the bicycles have been reported.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a statement announcing the recall of Peloton exercise bikes. The recall issued on May 11, 2023 indicates that as many as 2.2 million units are affected.
According to the CPSC website, model number PL01 bikes have been recalled. The item in question measures 4 feet long x 2 feet wide. It features an adjustable seat, handlebars, and screen, which tilts up and down to accommodate different heights. The model number is displayed on the inside of the front fork, near the flywheel.
The bikes could cause injury
The CPSC reported they’ve received 35 reports of detachment and breakage of the seat post of the exercise bike during use. Thirteen people have reported injuries, including lacerations and contusions due to falls from the bicycle, as well as a fractured wrist.
Peloton will offer consumers of the bicycle that has the defective seat post a replacement free of charge. This can easily be installed by the consumers themselves in a simple way. You can call 866-679-9129 or visit Peloton’s website.
Where were the bikes sold?
You can also contact the store where you purchased the bike. The Consumer Product Safety Commission listed retailers.
The Peloton bikes could be purchased Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide. They were also available online at Amazon from January 2018 to May 2023.