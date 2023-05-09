Lancaster Foods recalls kale, spinach and collard greens.

Packages may be contaminated with Listeria.

The company is recalling 3 brands of the greens. The Food and Drug Administration announced that Lancaster Foods has issued a voluntary recall of three different brands of kale, spinach and collard greens. Some packages may be contaminated with Listeria. Recalls in the United States continue due to possible contamination, which can make consumers ill. Recently various frozen berries were recalled due to hepatitis A risk. FDA RECALLS SPINACH, KALE AND COLLARD GREENS The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that Lancaster Foods voluntarily withdrew three brands of greens: Robinson, Fresh, Lancaster and Giant brand Kale, Spinach and Collard Greens. The products were recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The packages have already passed their “use by” date. “Lancaster Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of 3 brands of already-expired Robinson Fresh, Lancaster, and Giant brand Kale, Spinach and Collard Green products produced at the company’s Jessup, Maryland facility,” the FDA revealed.

What was found in the bags of greens? The FDA reported that Listeria monocytogenes had been found in a random test of the greens. The products are also past their expiration date which increases the danger. “This recall is due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. No related illnesses have been reported to date. The recalled products are beyond their ‘Best If Used By Date,'” the FDA reported.

When were the greens recalled? Likewise, they pointed out that the notification came after a package of Chopped Kale Greens was randomly tested. The New York Division of Food Safety of Agriculture and Markets found the kale tested positive for Listeria. “The recall was initiated after notification that a random sample of a single bag of Chopped Kale Greens product with a “BEST IF USED BY May 1 2023” date collected by the New York Agriculture and Markets Food Safety Division tested positive for the Listeria pathogen, the FDA detailed.

What are the symptoms of Listeria infection? Listeria can cause serious infections and it can be fatal for young children. It can cause high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, among other types of symptoms. “Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea,” the FDA reported.

Are the products still on store shelves? The FDA noted that the products were not all removed from supermarket shelves at this time by Lancaster Foods. Likewise, they pointed out that work is currently underway to collect affected packages. “No other products distributed by Lancaster Foods have been recalled. Lancaster Foods is working in collaboration with the US Food and Drug Administration on this recall. The safety and integrity of the products distributed by Lancaster Foods are a top priority and are taken very seriously. Lancaster Foods regrets any inconvenience,” the FDA said.