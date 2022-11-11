NJ school bus driver charged with DUI after hit-and-run with kids on board

Juan González is charged with DUI, after crashing a bus carrying students.

He hit a parked car in New Jersey.

He’s facing at least 42 charges, including DUI.

HE WILL PAY DEARLY FOR HIS CRIME. Juan González crashed a school bus into a parked car while he was driving drunk in New Jersey. He will now have to face more than 40 charges for endangering the welfare of the minors who were on board the bus.

Juan González, a high school bus driver in New Jersey, was driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed and then decided to flee the scene. There were 42 students on board the bus, local authorities indicated.

Juan González crashes school bus full of kids while driving drunk

On November 4, around 8:45 a.m., police received information about a possible hit-and-run involving a school bus. Authorities discovered the driver had hit a car that was parked near McBride Avenue and Squirrelwood Road in Woodland Park.

Later, Juan González was detained by the authorities while driving the school bus packed with students from the Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne. According to the Passaic County District Attorney’s Office, the 51-year-old Hispanic man was driving while intoxicated at the time of the accident.