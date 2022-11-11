Inicio » English » NJ school bus driver charged with DUI after hit-and-run with kids on board NJ school bus driver charged with DUI after hit-and-run with kids on board Juan Gonzalez charged with DUI, after crashing a bus carrying students. He hit a parked car in New Jersey. He's facing at least 42 charges, including DUI. By Greily Díaz Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín Nombre* Email* Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas Juan González is charged with DUI, after crashing a bus carrying students. He hit a parked car in New Jersey. He’s facing at least 42 charges, including DUI. HE WILL PAY DEARLY FOR HIS CRIME. Juan González crashed a school bus into a parked car while he was driving drunk in New Jersey. He will now have to face more than 40 charges for endangering the welfare of the minors who were on board the bus. Juan González, a high school bus driver in New Jersey, was driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed and then decided to flee the scene. There were 42 students on board the bus, local authorities indicated. Juan González crashes school bus full of kids while driving drunk Photo: Twitter On November 4, around 8:45 a.m., police received information about a possible hit-and-run involving a school bus. Authorities discovered the driver had hit a car that was parked near McBride Avenue and Squirrelwood Road in Woodland Park. Later, Juan González was detained by the authorities while driving the school bus packed with students from the Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne. According to the Passaic County District Attorney’s Office, the 51-year-old Hispanic man was driving while intoxicated at the time of the accident. He was charged with DUI Photo: Twitter After they pulled him over, police determined that González, a Paterson resident, was driving the bus while intoxicated. In view of the situation, the authorities charged him with multiple crimes, including DUI and child endangerment. In all, authorities filed at least 42 charges for endangering the welfare of a minor, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. In the state of New Jersey, just for each charge of endangering a child you can receive between 5 and 10 years in prison, according to PIX11. Juan González will pay for his recklessness Photo: Passaic County Attorney’s Office Local police detailed that none of the students were injured, said ABC News NY. Even so, González will have to pay for his recklessness and for having risked the lives of the children. Local authorities did not detail the ages of the students involved in the accident. For now, the county prosecutor’s office reported that on Saturday González had been conditionally released after a court hearing. He must appear in court on December 1st, according to New Jersey 101.5 Help the police PHOTO SHUTTERSTOCK As this is an ongoing investigation, the Passaic County District Attorney’s Office has requested the help from the community to collect more information about the case. If anyone has information about the incident, they can contact the phone number 1-877-370-PCPO. You can also write to [email protected] or call the Sheriff’s Department directly at 1-888-958-TIPS (8477). School bus driver dui Etiquetas: USA, Crime Today Crime Related post