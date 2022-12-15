New direct payments of up to $700 for millions in the US

Money is on the way for millions in the US.

Direct payments of up to $700 are being sent out.

Who is eligible for this relief? Direct payments in the US. Good news for some American families who could be getting direct payments of up to $700. On Wednesday it has was announced that this aid is on the way. The economic crisis is getting worse, which is why some state governments have decided to support families with extra funds. It will help offset the stress of inflation and Covid-19. New direct payments for millions in the US There has been steady economic support for Americans this year. Without a doubt the many people’s finances have been affected by inflation, since the cost of basic household products has risen dramatically. Now, Illinois has announced new direct payments ranging from $50 to $700. Along with this they have stated that they will implement a new way for eligible people to claim their cash.

Payments of up to $700 are on the way According to The Sun, many Illinois residents have been waiting to receive their single direct payments worth up to $700 and they will be delivered soon. Now there's a new way to track your payment. Two Illinois tax refunds were issued this year, one for individual income and one for property taxes. The payments were made in September, but state officials warned that it can take months to process all the checks since they are destined for six million residents.

How can I track my check? In total, $1.2 million will be distributed among eligible residents, which will be divided into payments ranging from as low as $50, to as high as $700. It is possible that a check is already on the way for some and they have announced a new way to verify it online through My Tax Illinois. First of all, you have to know that this payment will go out in the same way that the Illinois income tax refund was sent in 2021, so if you opted for a direct deposit, the money will be sent to your bank account. However, for those who received their check in the mail, this is how the payment will arrive and it may take a little longer

How do I know if I am eligible to receive a tax refund? To be eligible for the payments, you must have lived in Illinois in 2021. Your adjusted gross income indicated on your tax return had to be less than $200,000 as well. For joint filers, this amount was $400,000. And you must have submitted your tax return before October 17 of this year. It also all depends on your filing status and the number of dependents you claimed in 2021. Everyone who is eligible will receive $50 (or $100 if filing jointly), plus $100 per dependent, up to three. For example, one married couple with three children will receive a rebate of $400.

New payments on the way in Illinois The property tax rebate is $300, which means the maximum amount you could receive in total is $700. People who qualified for this payment also had to earn less than $250,000, or $500,000 if married filing jointly and be a 2021 Illinois resident. Those who did not file their state income tax returns could also qualify for the payments if they submitted their property tax refund form before October 17.