New direct payments of up to $1050 are on the way in the US

Officials have good news for thousands in the United States, however there is very little time left to find out if you are one of the lucky recipients. There are only 48 hours left to receive new checks for up to $1,050 in the US.

Millions of struggling Americans will receive a $1,050 stimulus payment by the end of this week, The Sun reports. Officials began rolling out the middle class tax refund payments in October and these will continue to be issued until January of next year.

More than 20 million Americans in California are lining up to be paid in full. Californians lucky enough to pocket a Golden State I or Golden State II stimulus payment last year and those with last names beginning W – Z should receive their debit card no later than December 10.

Non-GSS recipients with last names beginning with A through K will receive their payments now through December 17. Relief payments will continue to be issued through January 14 and will be sent in two ways, either by direct deposit or debit card.