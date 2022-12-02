Applications for new $1,200 monthly checks are due December 15
Officials in San Francisco, California, approved Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (GIFT) as a “way to combat poverty our most impacted community members face”.
San Francisco designed and approved an aid program that will deliver payments of $1,200 each month for a period of 18 months to a sector of the most vulnerable population in the city. This means that, in total, each beneficiary will receive $21,600.
Officials indicated that interested persons must submit their application by December 15th and that they will begin to distribute the funds through a debit card from January 2023 until June 2024.
Who qualifies?
To qualify for direct payments, individuals must be residents of San Francisco, over the age of 18, and have a monthly income of up to $600. In addition, they must provide documentation.
In the case of income, the authorities require a W2 form, pay stub, bank statement, SSI or SSDI letters, CAP letters or a self-certification letter in order to verify the information. Proof of residency requires a lease, utility bill, homeless verification letter, or self-certification letter.
How can you apply?
Interested persons should fill out their applications on the GIFTIncome website. They must also take into account that if they are selected as beneficiaries they will have to agree to complete a follow-up survey every three months, The Sun explained.
The program will give priority to those transgender, non-binary, gender non-conforming and intersex (TGI) people who meet all the conditions specified above, including “black, indigenous or people of color (BIPOC), homeless or who live with disabilities and chronic illnesses.”
Money for the most vulnerable communities
Authorities will also take into account “young and old, monolingual Spanish-speakers, and those who are legally vulnerable, such as TGI people who are undocumented, engaged in the survival sex trade, or previously incarcerated.”
With this program, funded by the Transgender District, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and the City of San Francisco, a group of 55 transgender citizens will receive a monthly check for $1,200 for a period of a year and a half.