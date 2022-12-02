Applications for new $1,200 monthly checks are due December 15

Applications for $1,200 monthly universal basic income checks are due in December.

The program benefits vulnerable people.

The deadline to apply for the payments is approaching.

Applications for new monthly payments of $1,200 are due on December 15. The monthly payments add up to a total of $21,600 over an 18-month period. Find out who qualifies!

Officials in San Francisco, California, approved Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (GIFT) as a “way to combat poverty our most impacted community members face”.

New $1,200 monthly checks

San Francisco designed and approved an aid program that will deliver payments of $1,200 each month for a period of 18 months to a sector of the most vulnerable population in the city. This means that, in total, each beneficiary will receive $21,600.

Officials indicated that interested persons must submit their application by December 15th and that they will begin to distribute the funds through a debit card from January 2023 until June 2024.