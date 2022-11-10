Inicio » English » Rock legend and lead singer of Nazareth,Dan McCafferty, dies Rock legend and lead singer of Nazareth,Dan McCafferty, dies Love Hurts singer passes away. Dan McCafferty died at the age of 76. He was the vocalist and one of the founders of the band Nazareth. By Jennifer Herrera Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín Nombre* Email* Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas Love Hurts singer passes away. Dan McCafferty died at the age of 76. He was the vocalist and one of the founders of the band Nazareth. The sad news of the death of a renowned singer has been circulating on social media. Rock legend Dan McCafferty, lead singer of the band Nazareth, has passed away. We have all the details. One of the iconic voices of classic rock has left this world. According to Tribuna, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, the former vocalist of the band Nazareth, Dan McCafferty, died at the age of 76. Rock legend Dan McCafferty dies PHOTO: Capture Instagram According to El Financiero, another member of the band shared the sad news with his followers and fans of the group. He reported Dan McCafferty’s death on Instagram. “Dan died at 12:40 today. This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time,” wrote Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew. McCafferty suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) PHOTO: Capture Facebook website So far no details have been released on the cause of death of rock legend Dan McCafferty. However, Excelsior points out that in 2013 the vocalist had to retire from the stage after being diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). According to Tribuna, the disease causes great respiratory difficulties which made it impossible for him to sing as he did when he conquered an entire generation with hits such as Love Hurts, Broken Down Angel, Miss Misery or This flight Tonight, all released during the 70’s. “I can’t sing a full set live anymore” PHOTO: Capture Excelsior website McCafferty stated that before he was officially diagnosed with COPD he had already noticed problems singing as he used to. In addition age and the hard work of his lengthy career began to take their toll. “I figure if you can’t do the job, then you really shouldn’t be there. I’m sad about it, but I can’t sing a full set live anymore,” he said, visibly moved, in an interview for The Classic Rock Music Writer. Lead singer of Nazareth PHOTO: Capture website Tribuna His deteriorating health could have been the cause of the death of the Nazareth singer. Upon learning the news, hundreds of social media users expressed their feelings: “He is an eternal idol! He keeps rocking here because he’s already rocking somewhere else!” El Financiero explains that Dan McCafferty was born in 1946 in Scotland. Throughout his life he showed interest in music. And he was one of the founding members of the band Nazareth that began its career in 1968. Despite being a European band, they are considered pioneers of hard rock in the US. Etiquetas: Singer, Death Entertainment Celebrities Related post