Rock legend and lead singer of Nazareth,Dan McCafferty, dies

Love Hurts singer passes away.

Dan McCafferty died at the age of 76.

He was the vocalist and one of the founders of the band Nazareth.

The sad news of the death of a renowned singer has been circulating on social media. Rock legend Dan McCafferty, lead singer of the band Nazareth, has passed away. We have all the details.

One of the iconic voices of classic rock has left this world. According to Tribuna, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, the former vocalist of the band Nazareth, Dan McCafferty, died at the age of 76.

Rock legend Dan McCafferty dies

According to El Financiero, another member of the band shared the sad news with his followers and fans of the group. He reported Dan McCafferty’s death on Instagram.

“Dan died at 12:40 today. This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time,” wrote Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew.