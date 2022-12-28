Naya Rivera’s last selfie before she died (PHOTOS)
The terrible tragedy of Naya Rivera's death. We reveal what happened to the 'Glee' actress. The last photograph that Naya shared on social media.
- The terrible tragedy of Naya Rivera’s death.
- We reveal what happened to the Glee actress.
- The last photograph that Naya shared on social media.
The last selfie Naya Rivera took: “Just the two of us.” This was the last message shared by popular Glee actress Naya Rivera before she disappeared while boating with her son. Naya, who was an American of Puerto Rican origin, was a talented actress and singer who met a tragic fate.
It was in 2020 when Naya Rivera shared what would be her last photograph on social media before mysteriously disappearing. One is a selfie and in another photo she’s with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis.
What happened to Naya Rivera?
The actress, who played Santana in the popular musical series, was enjoying a happy afternoon in nature with her son. The incident occurred in a lake located in the Los Padres de Los Angeles National Forest in California.
According to Clarion, Naya dove into the water while frolicking with her son, when something terrible happened. Three hours later, a boat that was sailing near the place where the actress was located made a terrible discovery. Filed Under: Naya Rivera’s last selfie
A terrible discovery
The boat made a terrible discovery, because the crew found Naya’s little boy completely alone. They didn’t know if someone was taking care of him or where the person in charge was. At that moment, the search for Naya began.
“A helicopter, drones and diving teams from across the region will be assisting us in the operation,” the authorities reported at the time of the search. Later, according to the Sheriff’s office, they concluded “It appears to have been a terrible accident,” according to Clarion. Filed Under: Naya Rivera’s last selfie
Naya Rivera’s last selfie
Naya’s son was found sleeping in the boat wearing a life preserver. At that time, it was believed that the young actress suffered an accident while swimming because she never returned to her little one.
The photos of the incident immediately went viral, as thousands of fans visited her Instagram account to remember the last moments in which Naya was alive and hugging and loving her son. “Just the two of us,” is the description on her last photo with her little boy. Filed Under: Naya Rivera’s last selfie
What her autopsy revealed
The coroner’s office reported: “The body of a woman found in Lake Piru on Monday, July 13, 2020 has been confirmed as Naya Marie Rivera. The cause of death is drowning, and the death is accidental.”
“On the morning of July 13, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office was notified that the body of a female believed to be 33-year-old Naya Marie Rivera was recovered from the waters of Lake Piru in the Ventura County, California,” explains the report. Filed Under: Naya Rivera’s last selfie