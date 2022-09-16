Actress Irene Papas dies at the age of 93 (PHOTOS)

Beloved actress Irene Papas dies at 93.

“She was the epitome of beauty.”

She was a major movie star.

The world of cinema is once again in mourning as the death of the famous actress and singer Irene Papas was confirmed. With a career spanning more than six decades, she managed to win the hearts of the public that followed her movie career.

Irene Papas, the actress and singer known for her dramatic performances and austere beauty which landed her starring roles in Hollywood, French and Italian cinema over six decades, has died, according to the AP. She was 93 years old.

“Magnificent, majestic, dynamic”

The Greek Ministry of Culture confirmed Irene Papas’ death. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinematographic screen and theatrical stage, an international star who radiated the Greek essence,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement.

Actor and director Pedro Mari Sánchez declared: “I had the enormous fortune and privilege of meeting her in Valencia and speaking with her about theater and life. And even if it hadn’t been, I admired her deeply and will continue to do so.”