NASA warns of giant 650 ft. asteroid heading for Earth

NASA warns of a giant asteroid heading for Earth in the next few days.

The agency classified the 650 ft. asteroid as “highly dangerous”.

It will pass within 4.5 million miles of Earth.

ON HIGH ALERT! NASA issued a warning about a giant asteroid that is about to pass close to Earth and could be “highly dangerous”. They indicated that this could occur in the next few days, so they are closely monitoring its progress.

So far, astronomers have reported that the 650 ft. asteroid could become a problem, although they did not specify the consequences of a phenomenon of this magnitude. These things aren’t unusual and are always closely monitored.

ASTEROID APPROACHES EARTH

NASA is monitoring five asteroids that are approaching Earth and one of them is potentially dangerous. According to The Sun, a list provided by the agency included the asteroid 2023 CL3, which is more than twice the size of the Statue of Liberty.

This rock could cause serious damage to Earth if it were to hit. For this reason it was described as highly dangerous and caused alarms to go off. NASA did not specify whether further precautions should be taken.