Giant asteroid warning: NASA says it could hit the Earth
NASA issues a warning about a giant asteroid that could hit the Earth. Chief scientist is concerned that experts have miscalculated its path.
Giant asteroid warning. NASA admits that the risks an asteroid could hit the Earth are higher than originally thought. A chief scientist is concerned that experts have miscalculated the trajectory of other previous meteors, according to The Sun.
According to Science Alert, James Garvin, chief scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, believes that the chances of a huge asteroid hitting our planet are higher than previously thought. For this reason he warns experts to be attentive to the trajectory of the meteor.
HOW SERIOUS IS THE THREAT?
Garvin recently gave a presentation at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference and warned that researchers should make sure their calculations are accurate.
He pointed out how serious impact of a miscalculation would be, according to Science Alert. Garvin said: “It would be in the range of serious c**p happening,” so it is vital that scientists ensure that they are making accurate estimates of the asteroid’s path.
WOULD IT BE THE END OF THE WORLD?
Experts use the geological record to determine when larger asteroids impact Earth and the time between these impacts. Most believe that serious asteroid impacts would could cause a major death toll and cause a famine. These usually occur approximately every 600,000 years.
Garvin and his researchers reviewed new satellite images of impact craters from the last million years. At the end of the study they concluded that some of the craters may be larger than previously thought. This would mean that deadly asteroids could hit more often than previously thought.
WHAT DOES THE RESEARCH SAY?
Research suggests that kilometer-sized objects hit Earth every 10,000 years, however this is just a theory. NASA keeps an eye on asteroids and doesn’t expect one to hit anytime soon. “The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) accurately characterizes the orbits of all known near-Earth objects,” NASA explains.
“(It) predicts their close approaches with Earth, and makes comprehensive impact hazard assessments in support of the agency’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office at NASA Headquarters in Washington.”