Giant asteroid warning: NASA says it could hit the Earth

Giant asteroid warning. NASA admits that the risks an asteroid could hit the Earth are higher than originally thought. A chief scientist is concerned that experts have miscalculated the trajectory of other previous meteors, according to The Sun.

According to Science Alert, James Garvin, chief scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, believes that the chances of a huge asteroid hitting our planet are higher than previously thought. For this reason he warns experts to be attentive to the trajectory of the meteor.

HOW SERIOUS IS THE THREAT?

Garvin recently gave a presentation at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference and warned that researchers should make sure their calculations are accurate.

He pointed out how serious impact of a miscalculation would be, according to Science Alert. Garvin said: “It would be in the range of serious c**p happening,” so it is vital that scientists ensure that they are making accurate estimates of the asteroid’s path.