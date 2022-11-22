Scientists discover the closest black hole to Earth and it is more massive than the sun (VIDEO)
Black hole close to Earth discovered. There is no doubt that the universe surprises us more and more every day. As technology has evolved over time, scientists have left us speechless with the discoveries that have been made in recent years.
Now, the existence of a black hole close to Earth that is 10 times more massive than the largest star, the sun, has been discovered. This black hole is the closest one to Earth, according to astronomers.
Black hole close to Earth: Astronomers make this important discovery
A video shared by Telemundo has details of this important discovery. Scientists came to the conclusion that there is a fairly massive black hole which is three times closer to the Earth than any other they’ve found.
This is only 1,600 light years from the planet, according to Telemundo. It was found through the movement of its companion star, which orbits around the newly found black hole, at the same distance that the Earth rotates on the Sun. Filed Under: Black hole close to Earth
How was it discovered?
According to Telemundo, scientists discovered the black hole’s existence through the Gaia spacecraft of the European Space Agency, that is, the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
The most curious thing about this information is that scientists have not yet reached a conclusion about how this could have formed on the Milky Way. It has already been baptized as Gaia BH1, according to Telemundo. It is the closest black hole to the Earth so far. The associate director of the Center for High Angular Resolution Astronomy, Gail Schaefer reported: “This is a very exciting step forward to view the inner region of a distant galaxy in such fine detail,” reported Notimerica.
