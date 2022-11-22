Scientists discover a black hole close to Earth.

Is the Earth in danger? This is the closest black hole astronomers have found.

Black hole close to Earth discovered. There is no doubt that the universe surprises us more and more every day. As technology has evolved over time, scientists have left us speechless with the discoveries that have been made in recent years.

Now, the existence of a black hole close to Earth that is 10 times more massive than the largest star, the sun, has been discovered. This black hole is the closest one to Earth, according to astronomers.

Black hole close to Earth: Astronomers make this important discovery

A video shared by Telemundo has details of this important discovery. Scientists came to the conclusion that there is a fairly massive black hole which is three times closer to the Earth than any other they’ve found.

This is only 1,600 light years from the planet, according to Telemundo. It was found through the movement of its companion star, which orbits around the newly found black hole, at the same distance that the Earth rotates on the Sun.