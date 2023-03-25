Mysterious streaks of light are seen over the California sky

Mysterious streaks of light appear in sky over California.

The incident occurred last Friday night.

“None of us had seen anything like this.”

Mysterious streaks of light in the California sky. People were stunned by mysterious streaks of light that appeared in the sky over California last weekend. The incident occurred on Friday when some strange flashes appeared among the clouds, surprising Californians.

Mysterious lights in the heavens appeared near Sacramento after the sun went down on Friday. Some people managed to capture the moment with their cell phones. So far it has not been revealed what the lights were, but there are some theories.

On Saint Patrick’s Day people began sharing videos on social media. At first glance they seem like some rather strange flashes of lights that illuminated the night sky.

Hundreds of California residents were able to capture images and video of the lights seen around 9:30 p.m. Many wondered if it a meteor breaking up, while others thought it may be an alien spacecraft.