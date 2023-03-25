Mysterious streaks of light are seen over the California sky
Mysterious lights in the heavens appeared near Sacramento after the sun went down on Friday. Some people managed to capture the moment with their cell phones. So far it has not been revealed what the lights were, but there are some theories.
On Saint Patrick’s Day people began sharing videos on social media. At first glance they seem like some rather strange flashes of lights that illuminated the night sky.
Hundreds of California residents were able to capture images and video of the lights seen around 9:30 p.m. Many wondered if it a meteor breaking up, while others thought it may be an alien spacecraft.
Theories about the mysterious lights
According to the The Associated Press Jaime Hernandez, owner of King Cong Brewing Company in Sacramento, was at the brewery for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration when members of the group noticed the lights. Hernandez quickly began filming. It was over in about 40 seconds, he said Saturday.
“Mostly, we were shocked, but in awe that we got to witness it,” Hernandez said in an email. “None of us had ever seen anything like it.” The brewery owner posted the video of on Instagram and asked if anyone could solve the mystery.
What could the lights be?
Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said in an interview on Saturday that he is 99.9% confident that the light rays are coming from burning space debris. The burning wreckage created a “spectacular light show in the sky,” McDowell said, according to ABC News.
He also added that a Japanese communications package that transmitted information from the International Space Station to a communications satellite and then back to Earth became obsolete in 2017 when the satellite was retired. The equipment, which weighed 683 pounds, was jettisoned from the space station in 2020 because it took up valuable space and would burn up completely upon reentry, McDowell added.