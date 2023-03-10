Four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico.

Two of them were killed and two are back in the US.

Survivor Latavia McGee’s mother talks to the media.

Four Americans were kidnapped in Matamoros, Tamaulipas Mexico. The victims were found, unfortunately two had been murdered. Now survivor Latavia Washington McGee’s mother has opened up about what her daughter experienced.

On Friday, March 3, four Americans were kidnapped while on a trip to Mexico. They had gone there so one of them could get a tummy tuck but the trip ended in tragedy.

What happened to the four Americans in Mexico?

The Americans were found four days after their kidnapping. On Tuesday, March 7, they were discovered in a wooden shack being guarded by a man who was arrested at the scene.

The shack was located in a rural area east of Matamoros called Ejido Tecolote on the way to the Gulf called Playa Bagdad, according to state attorney Irving Barrios. Two of them were deceased and the other two were immediately taken to the US for medical treatment.