Mother of Matamoros kidnapping survivor talks about her duaghter’s experience

By 
  • Four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico.
  • Two of them were killed and two are back in the US.
  • Survivor Latavia McGee’s mother talks to the media.

Four Americans were kidnapped in Matamoros, Tamaulipas Mexico. The victims were found, unfortunately two had been murdered. Now survivor Latavia Washington McGee’s mother has opened up about what her daughter experienced.

On Friday, March 3, four Americans were kidnapped while on a trip to Mexico. They had gone there so one of them could get a tummy tuck but the trip ended in tragedy.

What happened to the four Americans in Mexico?

The four Americans were found in a shack on a common in Matamoros.
AP PHOTO

The Americans were found four days after their kidnapping. On Tuesday, March 7, they were discovered in a wooden shack being guarded by a man who was arrested at the scene.

The shack was located in a rural area east of Matamoros called Ejido Tecolote on the way to the Gulf called Playa Bagdad, according to state attorney Irving Barrios. Two of them were deceased and the other two were immediately taken to the US for medical treatment.

Latavia McGee’s mother talks about what happened in Matamoros

Mother of a kidnapped woman in Matamoros breaks the silence and reveals how her daughter saw the other victims die
PHOTO Twitter

Now that the two survivors of the kidnapping in Mexico are in Texas receiving medical care, Latavia McGee’s mother spoke about her daughter’s horrific trip to Mexico in an interview with CNN.

Latavia McGee’s mother told CNN what her daughter said from the hospital. “They were driving through and a van came up and hit them. That van just started shooting at the car, shooting inside the van or whatever… [Latavia] said the others started running and they got shot at the same time —  Shaheed and Zindell — they all got shot at the same time and she watched them die.”

Today
Crime
