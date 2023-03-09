Wife of one of the Americans kidnapped in Mexico says her husband was shot 3 times
New details regarding the survivors of the kidnapping in Mexico. Eric Williams' wife says he was shot three times in the legs.
- New details regarding the survivors of the kidnapping in Mexico.
- The wife of one of the survivors has an update on his condition.
- Eric Williams was shot in the legs.
The tragic kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros, Tamaulipas has shocked residents in the US and Mexico. The group had traveled to Mexico for cosmetic surgery.
Now new details have come to light after two of the kidnapped Americans were found dead and the two survivors were taken to a hospital in Brownsville, Texas for treatment. The wife of one of the victims, Eric Williams, explained his injuries.
Four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico
The kidnapping of four Americans in a northern Mexico city shocked their families in South Carolina, who spent several agonizing days waiting to know if their loved ones had survived a road trip for cosmetic surgery that went terribly wrong.
Questions about the attack lingered Tuesday as authorities reported that two of the victims were found dead. The two survivors, both from Lake City, South Carolina were immediately taken back to the US, according to the AP.
Two of the victims were killed
Relatives are seeking information and federal officials vowed to investigate how Latavia Burgess, Shaeed Woodard, Eric Williams and Zindell Brown ended up in the crossfire between Mexican drug cartels. The incident was captured by security cameras.
Family members who were initially unaware of the trip were distraught and confused as information trickled in from other family members and the news. The survivors were immediately taken to Brownsville, Texas in a convoy of ambulances and trucks escorted by armed Mexican military vehicles, according to the AP.
Eric Williams’ wife explains her husband’s injuries
CNN shared that Eric Williams’ wife was able to speak to her husband by phone on Tuesday, March 7, while he was being transported to a Texas hospital. He underwent surgery there.
Michele Williams said that before receiving the call, the FBI stopped by her house around 11 in the morning on Tuesday to inform her about her husband’s condition and a few minutes later Eric called her.
Michele Williams says that her husband was shot three times in his legs
“I was glad to hear his voice,” Williams told CNN, also saying that her husband told her that he was shot twice in one leg, and once in the other. Both she and her husband hope that he’ll be able to walk again.
According to CNN, Williams was extremely emotional when they spoke on the phone. Michele also said that the two Americans who were killed were like brothers to Eric Williams. The couple has an 11-year-old son, who was grateful to hear from his father.