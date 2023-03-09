New details regarding the survivors of the kidnapping in Mexico.

The wife of one of the survivors has an update on his condition.

Eric Williams was shot in the legs.

The tragic kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros, Tamaulipas has shocked residents in the US and Mexico. The group had traveled to Mexico for cosmetic surgery.

Now new details have come to light after two of the kidnapped Americans were found dead and the two survivors were taken to a hospital in Brownsville, Texas for treatment. The wife of one of the victims, Eric Williams, explained his injuries.

The kidnapping of four Americans in a northern Mexico city shocked their families in South Carolina, who spent several agonizing days waiting to know if their loved ones had survived a road trip for cosmetic surgery that went terribly wrong.

Questions about the attack lingered Tuesday as authorities reported that two of the victims were found dead. The two survivors, both from Lake City, South Carolina were immediately taken back to the US, according to the AP.