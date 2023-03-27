Who is Yvette Prieto? Meet Michael Jordan’s wife!

Find out about Jordan and Prieto’s lavish wedding.

How the Cuban model rose to fame.

Who is Yvette Prieto? Find out everything about the Cuban-American supermodel who won Michael Jordan’s heart. From the first time they met, to their lavish wedding with celebrity musical guests and the most sought-after stars in Hollywood and sports.

Learn everything about Yvette Prieto. She is a Cuban immigrant who came to the United States in search of a better life and has managed to conquer the catwalks but not before making her way in the world working at her parents’ company, in hospitals and in real estate.

Who is Yvette Prieto?

Yvette Prieto is a Cuban-American model and businesswoman who is known worldwide for being the wife of former NBA basketball player Michael Jordan. They were married in a lavish ceremony in Miami in April 2013.

Yvette Prieto was born in Cuba and grew up in Miami, Florida. When she was just a teenager, she began modeling and she has appeared in various fashion magazines and campaigns. She has also worked as a runway model and has walked in several New York Fashion Weeks.