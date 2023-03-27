Michael Jordan’s wife: Who is Yvette Prieto?
Who is Yvette Prieto? Meet Michael Jordan's wife! Find out about Jordan and Prieto's luxury wedding. How the Cuban model rose to fame.
- Who is Yvette Prieto? Meet Michael Jordan’s wife!
- Find out about Jordan and Prieto’s lavish wedding.
- How the Cuban model rose to fame.
Who is Yvette Prieto? Find out everything about the Cuban-American supermodel who won Michael Jordan’s heart. From the first time they met, to their lavish wedding with celebrity musical guests and the most sought-after stars in Hollywood and sports.
Learn everything about Yvette Prieto. She is a Cuban immigrant who came to the United States in search of a better life and has managed to conquer the catwalks but not before making her way in the world working at her parents’ company, in hospitals and in real estate.
Who is Yvette Prieto?
Yvette Prieto is a Cuban-American model and businesswoman who is known worldwide for being the wife of former NBA basketball player Michael Jordan. They were married in a lavish ceremony in Miami in April 2013.
Yvette Prieto was born in Cuba and grew up in Miami, Florida. When she was just a teenager, she began modeling and she has appeared in various fashion magazines and campaigns. She has also worked as a runway model and has walked in several New York Fashion Weeks.
Prieto’s romance with Michael Jordan
In 2008, Yvette Prieto met Michael Jordan at a Miami nightclub. For two years, they dated before getting engaged in 2011. Two years later, the couple married in a grand ceremony with numerous celebrities in attendance, such as Tiger Woods, Spike Lee and Patrick Ewing.
In 2014, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together and in February 2014, their daughter, Victoria, was born. Since then, both Prieto and Jordan have kept a low profile, successfully avoiding the media. For her part, Yvette has also focused on her own businesses, including interior design and a real estate company.
Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan’s lavish wedding
Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan’s wedding took place on April 27, 2013. It was a private, but extremely lavish ceremony at Bear’s Club Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. The wedding was attended by a large number of guests, including family members, close friends and celebrities such as director Spike Lee and former NBA player Patrick Ewing. It was officiated by Palm Beach County Supreme Court Judge, Thomas Barkdul III.
Yvette Prieto wore a custom French lace wedding dress by J’Aton Couture, while Jordan wore a custom black suit designed by Giorgio Armani. After the ceremony, guests were ushered into a reception in a grand ballroom decorated with white flowers and crystal lights, where guests enjoyed a gourmet dinner and live music, with Usher as highlight of the evening.
Yvette Prieto’s private life
Yvette Prieto was born in Cuba, on March 26, 1978; Before getting married to Michael Jordan, she dated Julio Iglesias Jr. and worked as a model. She also appeared in the documentary film Cuba: An Island Apart. Although a good part of her life has been spent in front of the cameras, it was not always like that.
Before being a model, Prieto worked for her parents Carlos and María. She also worked as a real estate agent and in a hospital. She and Jordan have two daughters, Ysabel and Victoria. She lives a quiet life in her Florida mansions, valued at $20 million.