Mhoni Vidente surprises everyone with a prediction.

Chivas and Tigres are competing in the Liga MX Grand Final.

Who will be the Mexican soccer champion?

A few months ago the most popular and beloved psychic among Hispanics, Mhoni Vidente, predicted who would be the new Liga MX champion. Her tarot cards had revealed the name of the Mexican team that would raise the trophy in 2023.

The Mexican soccer finalists have been announced and many fans were surprised because these clubs were not the main favorites to reach the final.

Who will win the Liga MX final?

The teams of Chivas de Guadalajara and Tigres de Nuevo Léon will meet this week to determine the new champion of the Clausura 2023 tournament. The Grand Final will take place Thursday in Monterrey and on Sunday at the Perla Tapatía.

Fans have begun to speculate about which team will win the championship next weekend in Guadalajara. Mhoni Vidente made her prediction