Medio Metro was in a terrible car accident.

José Eduardo Rodríguez reports how he is doing after the wreck.

The frightening images worried his fans. José Eduardo Rodríguez, better known as his character Medio Metro, was in a terrible car accident. The images that begin to circulate on social media are shocking and worried followers of the popular influencer, who has become famous for his unique way of dancing, according to Medio Tiempo. Medio Metro recently gained fame for his humorous personality and for his dancing. His uses his size to his advantage with women, who pamper him. He’s won fans with his incredible moves. WHO IS JOSE EDUARDO RODRIGUEZ? José Eduardo Rodríguez is a popular dancer at sonidero events. He has taken advantage of the Chavo del 8 costume to become famous and entertain people with dance steps like ‘little horse’, ‘chaquetita’ and ‘little penguin’ in the Santa Fe Klan style. He is beloved on social media. Despite his growing success, he decided to go his own way and left Sonido Pirata amid much controversy. He is still popular in Mexico for his own social media posts and performances.

What happened to Medio Metro? On April 3, the diminutive artist had a spectacular car accident. When the first images began to circulate, his followers feared the worst so the dancer squashed the rumors and assured everyone that he is fine. He tweeted: “We suffered an accident. Thanks to the people who gave us help and the public security personnel. Thank God it didn’t get any worse. Thanks to those who cared about us, fortunately it was only a material loss. I don’t know, I’m worried about the events that we already have scheduled, but there is still Medio Metro for a while.”

Medio Metro’s fans react His fans immediately sent him messages: “You had us worried, thanks for letting us know. Ugh, I almost got a SICA because I was going to lose my ticket and then what did I do?” “I really don’t like you but it’s not to wish something bad happens to you, how cool that they are well and it was only material, cheer up and take care, it is better to be a little late than not to arrive.” Others commented: “I do not wish you anything bad, I hope you are well, but the truth is that you are out of style.” “Cheer up Medio Metro. Your fans are waiting for you throughout the republic.” “As long as nothing happens to our pirate Medio Metro is fine.” “It is good that you are well.” “That is why it is important to wear a belt, surely you were not wearing it.”

Some mocked him Other people simply mocked him: “The car was left like you very small.” “I want to think nothing was wrong, that’s why everything is fine.” “Who crashed your stroller?” “Now it’s half a car… ah, half a meter!” “Band, what happens that you can’t reach the pedals.” “Is what happens when you can’t see above the board.” Others said: “A super artist almost left us (sarcasm).” “My nephew lends you his car, so you can go out and give the ride.” “From the crash, just see how your teeth turned out.” “It was a small mishap.” “Unfortunately you’re still with us, no way.” “You already crashed the hot wheels.” “He couldn’t put the brake on.”