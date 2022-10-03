There are rumors of a possible relationship between Gabriel Soto and a renowned Mexican actress.

Martha Julia, the soap opera actor’s ex breaks her silence.

The actress addresses suspicions of her alleged relationship with Gabriel Soto. Martha Julia clears up rumors. Once again, there’s a huge controversy regarding the relationship between actress Irina Baeva and the prince of soap operas Gabriel Soto. Since it was announced that his wedding was canceled, there’s been a lot of speculation in the media. Then another big rumor began circulating about the two actors because on September 20 it was revealed that Irina Baeva had allegedly cheated on Gabriel Soto while she was in New York spending time with a renowned Hollywood actor, according to Gossip No Like. Irina Baeva allegedly cheated on Gabriel Soto “Irina Baeva escaped to New York to study theater or whatever she wants to study, but that’s an escapade that gives her a little relief from Gabriel Soto,” Javier Ceriani said at the time. At first it was speculated that she was with Gabriel Soto himself because of the resemblance, but they ended up confirming that it was not the soap opera actor, but another actor, 50-year-old Britt George. Now, another rumor has begun to circulate involving Gabriel Soto after Irina Baeva’s alleged infidelity. Some say that the soap opera actor is dating a Mexican actress he had been seeing before and she has spoken out to put an end to all the speculation. Filed Under: Martha Julia clarifies rumors

Gabriel Soto is said to be having an affair with another Mexican actress Beloved actress Martha Julia broke her silence in an interview she gave to Televisa’s Hoy. She decided to put an end, once and for all, to the rumors surrounding her and Gabriel Soto after Irina Baeva’s alleged infidelity. “Oh! Well, how many things come out every day? began the actress who had been in a relationship with Gabriel Soto. “Leave him alone, poor thing,” she added to the cameras of the renowned Televisa morning show. Filed Under: Martha Julia clarifies rumors

Martha Julia clears up rumors about her alleged romance with Gabriel Soto “Honestly, no comment… I don’t want to say anything, sorry, no comment, nothing to see,” said Martha Julia after being asked about speculation of a second opportunity at love with Gabriel Soto on Hoy. “They look like detectives, for example, now that I left I was looking at some notes and I said, ‘What is this?’ It said that Gabriel was reflected in my glasses, please! They have already reached the point of being detectives, nothing to see, no Gabriel Soto or anything like that,” added the Mexican actress. Filed Under: Martha Julia clarifies rumors.

The beautiful actress says that the right man has not come into her life “All this is gossip, and if it were true, I would have already shouted it from the rooftops,” she said regarding the speculation about her alleged relationship with the Soltero con hijas star. Later they asked her about the rumors of the separation between the soap opera heartthrob and Irina Baeva, to which Martha Julia answered emphatically: “No comment, zero comment about that, I don’t get involved,” she said. As for her love life, she made it clear that there is no romance, “Believe it or not, right now I am very single, very happy, very focused on my work, on my children, the man has not arrived to be by my side and that I can show him off and tell you here I am with the man I love, but no, I’m single, enjoying myself, why not?” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. Filed Under: Martha Julia clarifies rumors