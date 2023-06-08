Marilyn Monroe’s life and tragic death

Marilyn Monroe died 50 years ago.

She was the ultimate sex symbol in the 1950’s.

Find out how her body was found after her death. Marilyn Monroe was one of the most famous women in the world. She was a sex symbol in the 1950s and ’60s and her beauty fascinates people even 50 years after her untimely death at 36. Marilyn Monroe’s death continues to be a mystery and it has sparked numerous conspiracy theories, including an alleged relationship with President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Robert. Marilyn Monroe’s tragic death On August 5, 1962, Marilyn Monroe’s housekeeper, Eunice Murray was worried that she hadn’t heard from her and Monroe’s psychiatrist. He came to her home, broke a window and entered her room to discover her body. It was determined that Monroe had died a day earlier. Dr. Ralph Greenson described the chilling scene in the room where she died. Marilyn Monroe was lying face down, naked, wrapped in her sheets. She was holding the phone in her hand, suggesting she may have been trying to call for help.

Conspiracy theories about Marilyn Monroe Official reports indicated that an empty bottle of sleeping pills was found next to the bed. However, Marilyn Monroe had 14 bottles of other non-prescription medicines in her room. Conspiracy theories began circulating almost immediately. Some believed her death was a suicide, others thought it was an accidental overdose. Some speculated that United States government had something to do with her death, since it was rumored that Monroe had a secret affair with then-President John F. Kennedy and his brother, though this was never confirmed.

The scene of her death The photo of Marilyn Monroe’s body appears to match the description given by psychiatrist Ralph Greenson, the first to arrive on the scene. In the photograph, Monroe is topless and lying on her side. A night table and lamp are next to her. A closer look to the photograph reveals that the nightstand had several bottles of pills on it, so authorities initially ruled that her death was due to an accidental overdose. She had a number of drugs in her system at the time.

Marilyn Monroe’s autopsy Monroe’s death certificate was issued by the Los Angeles coroner. The cause was determined to be poisoning from an overdose of barbiturates. The examination was conducted by doctor T. Noguchi on August 5, 1962, who confirmed that the drugs had been taken orally by the actress, so everything pointed to suicide or an accidental overdose. An overdose of Nembutal was reported as Monroe’s main cause of death. This medication was prescribed to treat mood swings, suicidal ideation, sleep disturbances and a general anxiety. Despite speculation about a possible murder, her death was ruled a suicide.