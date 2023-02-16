Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » Actress and sex symbol Raquel Welch dies at 82

Actress and sex symbol Raquel Welch dies at 82

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Actress Raquel Welch passed away on Wednesday.
  • Her family confirmed the news.
  • She was a legendary international sex symbol.

The entertainment world is in mourning as the news that international sex symbol Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82. Welch was a talented actress and one of the most beautiful women in the world.

The actress, who had suffered a brief illness, once said she almost died filming the movie One Million Years BC because she had to wear the famous fur bikini in bitter cold temperatures.

Raquel Welch dies at 82

Raquel Welch won a Golden Globe for Best ActressPHOTO: Shutterstock

On Wednesday afternoon, the sad news was confirmed that Raquel Welch, best known for being a legendary actress and international sex symbol died at the age of 82, according to her family.

Page Six, reported that her family told TMZ that Welch died early in the morning after a brief illness. They did not give more details.

Welch’s cause of death is unknown

Rachel's cause of death is unknown.
PHOTO: Twitter

Although Raquel Welch’s family confirmed the sad news to TMZ, they decided to keep some information private and did not disclose the nature of her illness.

Fans of the actress said goodbye on social media. Many remembered the highlights of her career and shared clips of her most iconic roles.

She almost died filming One Million Years BC

Raquel developed a disease while recording a movie
PHOTO: Twitter

According to Page Six, Welch became very ill with tonsillitis while filming One Million Years BC. Wearing a fur bikini in bad weather took its toll on her health.

The actress recounted: “I had already so much penicillin when I was wearing the fur bikini that I almost died. I had to rush, turn my car around and head right back to the doctor’s office, just run upstairs, jump in the elevator and all that.And I barely got there. They had to shoot me with an antidote. Otherwise, I would have died.”

Raquel Welch won a Golden Globe for best actress

Raquel Welch, actress and "sex symbol" died at age 82

PHOTO: Twitter

The celebrated actress, who built an amazing career, was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role as Constance de Bonacleux in 1974’s The Three Musketeers.

She was also named one of the “100 sexiest stars in the history of film” in 1995 by Empire magazine. Playboy named her one of the “100 sexiest stars of the 20th century”.

Etiquetas: , ,
Today
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
China tomará represalias con EEUU tras sus sanciones por el globo 'espía'

China threatens to retaliate against US over downing of spy balloon
Sismo Nueva Zelanda

Mhoni Vidente predicted the 6.0 magnitude quake that struck New Zealand
Michael McRae rompe silencio

Father of the Michigan State shooter speaks out about his son

Actress and sex symbol Raquel Welch dies at 82
"La destrucción era enorme"

Actor Çağrı Çıtanak’s mother dies in Turkey earthquake