Actress and sex symbol Raquel Welch dies at 82
Actress Raquel Welch was found dead on Wednesday. Her family confirmed the news. She was a legendary international sex symbol.
The entertainment world is in mourning as the news that international sex symbol Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82. Welch was a talented actress and one of the most beautiful women in the world.
The actress, who had suffered a brief illness, once said she almost died filming the movie One Million Years BC because she had to wear the famous fur bikini in bitter cold temperatures.
On Wednesday afternoon, the sad news was confirmed that Raquel Welch, best known for being a legendary actress and international sex symbol died at the age of 82, according to her family.
Page Six, reported that her family told TMZ that Welch died early in the morning after a brief illness. They did not give more details.
Welch’s cause of death is unknown
Although Raquel Welch’s family confirmed the sad news to TMZ, they decided to keep some information private and did not disclose the nature of her illness.
Fans of the actress said goodbye on social media. Many remembered the highlights of her career and shared clips of her most iconic roles.
She almost died filming One Million Years BC
According to Page Six, Welch became very ill with tonsillitis while filming One Million Years BC. Wearing a fur bikini in bad weather took its toll on her health.
The actress recounted: “I had already so much penicillin when I was wearing the fur bikini that I almost died. I had to rush, turn my car around and head right back to the doctor’s office, just run upstairs, jump in the elevator and all that.And I barely got there. They had to shoot me with an antidote. Otherwise, I would have died.”
Raquel Welch won a Golden Globe for best actress
The celebrated actress, who built an amazing career, was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role as Constance de Bonacleux in 1974’s The Three Musketeers.
She was also named one of the “100 sexiest stars in the history of film” in 1995 by Empire magazine. Playboy named her one of the “100 sexiest stars of the 20th century”.