Actress Raquel Welch passed away on Wednesday.

Her family confirmed the news.

She was a legendary international sex symbol.

The entertainment world is in mourning as the news that international sex symbol Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82. Welch was a talented actress and one of the most beautiful women in the world.

The actress, who had suffered a brief illness, once said she almost died filming the movie One Million Years BC because she had to wear the famous fur bikini in bitter cold temperatures.

Raquel Welch dies at 82

PHOTO: Shutterstock

Page Six, reported that her family told TMZ that Welch died early in the morning after a brief illness. They did not give more details.