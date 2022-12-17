Nadia Ferreira continues to be criticized for her relationship.

Marc Anthony’s girlfriend gets comments because of her mother?

The beauty queen posted a photo of her mother and her boyfriend and social media exploded.

Nadia Ferreira’s relationship with Marc Anthony has been controversial from the start, since she’s 23 years old while the singer is 53. People often point out that she could be his daughter and now things have taken a turn for the worse since the former beauty queen posed in a photo with her mother and boyfriend.

Nadia Ferreira was a fan of JLo’s ex when she was a teen and on one occasion she even went to a Marc Anthony concert to meet him, never imagining that years later they would meet again and he would go crazy for her — so much so that he would wind up being her boyfriend, a romance that is still going strong.

Nadia Ferreira is very much in love with Marc Anthony

Miss Paraguay has been criticized for everything since she and Marc Anthony began dating. It’s been said that she’s interested in his money and in the luxuries and the connections that the father of JLo’s children can give her until she leaves him to be with a younger man.

On this occasion, people messed with the most sacred thing: her mother. It turns out that Nadia Ferreira appeared in a series of images on La Mesa Caliente’s Instagram with her boyfriend Marc Anthony and her mother at an elegant dinner.