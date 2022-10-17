Chronicle: Man stabs his roommate for being late with the rent

Man stabs roommate over late rent.

The two Hispanic men got into a fight at their home.

The men lived together but apparently they couldn’t stand each other.

Everything was a problem between Víctor Santos Ramos and Carlos Pérez (a fictitious name to protect his identity as a victim). If one of them used all of the hot water, they argued. If the other turned on his music, turned on the television or spoke on the phone too loudly, they also ended up fighting.

This is how it was during the time they lived together in that small two-bedroom apartment in Lexington, North Carolina. They didn’t like each other, but there they were, stuck living together and insulting each other almost daily and for any reason. They put up with it for financial reasons.

A ticking time bomb

Both Víctor and Carlos knew that it was a matter of time before their problems escalated and that it was very possible that one day things would get out of control. They even knew they could wind up in a physical altercation, but neither of them imagined that the straw that would break the camel’s back was around the corner.

On the morning of October 12, the two Hispanic men began to argue as usual. This time it was because one had been late in paying the other the agreed amount of rent for the bedroom. This time things got out of control and simple insults turned into shoves and then something even worse.