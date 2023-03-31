Men have erogenous zones too!

Find out what might drive your man crazy in bed.

Take time to explore these 6 male erogenous zones.

There are plenty of male erogenous zones that are key to giving him pleasure. Not everything is focused on his genitals, although most things do end there. Do you want to make your man enjoy the agony of pleasure? Go through this map of male erogenous zones and become his sex goddess.

You can start wit the neck. Combine kisses, caresses and little nibbles and you will drive him crazy. It is a way of hitting the target and warming things up… slowly. Now try these others…

6. The ear

The ear is an erotic spot. Start at the neck and continue up to his ear. Whisper something into it exhaling the air very gently until he feels a little chill. Kiss his ear in the meantime and wind up gently nibbling and sucking on the lobe.

5. The chest is a male erogenous zone

Seeing your lips sliding down his chest or your hands caressing his nipples is a pleasant way to open the path of desire without touching his genitals. Explore that area for a while while you kiss him, start at the top of the chest and gradually work your way down to below the navel, but don’t go any lower. Not yet…