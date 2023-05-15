Lupillo Rivera speaks amid infidelity rumors.

He says a third party was not involved with his breakup.

He talks about his ex Giselle Soto and asks the media for a favor. A few days ago it was rumored that Lupillo Rivera had split from Giselle Soto, after almost two years of marriage, due to infidelity. Supposedly, Giselle Soto cheated on Lupillo with boxer Fernando Vargas Jr. during a trip to Las Vegas. As if that were not enough, it came to light that Giselle Soto was wanted to leave Lupillo for the boxer. Lupillo Rivera had not come out to deny this rumor, but now Jenni’s brother has decided to speak for the first time. Did Lupillo Rivera confirm Giselle Soto’s infidelity? A week after it became known that Lupillo Rivera and Giselle Soto were separating, Lupillo Rivera gave an interview revealing that he was single. He also addressed the cheating rumors. During an interview with Hoy Día Lupillo Rivera confirmed his split with Giselle Soto. El Toro del Corrido explained what happened and said there was no third party and their relationship was already damaged.

Finally Lupillo Rivera addresses the rumors “There is a lot of speculation, there is a lot of gossip that is being said, but the only thing I can say is that we already had problems, what I can tell you is that our relationship had already been troubled since November. In January, on my birthday, we went to Loreto and there we realized, we knew that the relationship was already affected and we both had the right to do what we wanted,” he revealed.

The singer denies Gisele Soto cheated “She had the freedom to go wherever she wanted to go, and we were living under the same roof., ut because she was just given her apartment this month. Then the note went ahead and was seen in a negative way, Lupillo Rivera told Hoy Día. “I as a man have to go out and say please, the girl has not done anything wrong. She has not done anything wrong. Giselle is a woman who gave me three years of her life, I can say that the best ones because it was the time of COVID.”

“All women in the world deserve respect” In addition, he told Despierta América, “My respects to her, I thank her for her time. The only thing left for me to say is that I wish her the best in the world. And ask the media and the influencers, who are the ones who are now making the notes, to investigate things well before posting them, because they can harm people who don’t deserve it. She doesn’t deserve that.” He ended by stating, “All women in the world deserve respect, I think being grateful to the partner you were with for three years is more than enough.”