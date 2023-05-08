Giselle Soto was allegedly unfaithful to Lupillo Rivera.

Who was she allegedly cheating with?

Did Lupillo confirm suspicions about his wife’s infidelity?

Did Lupillo Rivera confirm suspicions of his wife’s infidelity? Recently, the rumor that Giselle Soto had been unfaithful to the ‘Toro del Corrido’ with another man began to go viral and the rumors have continued to circulate.

It should be noted that, Lupillo and his wife reportedly only dated for three years before they got married a year ago was after the singer divorced Mayeli Alonso. However, now it seems the singer is confirming the cheating rumors.

How did the rumors about Giselle Soto’s infidelity start?

Entertainment journalist Chamonic posted on Instagram that Giselle Soto had allegedly cheated on her husband, singer Lupillo Rivera. After only a year of marriage the Toro del Corrido is said to have already suffered the worst of betrayals.

“Giselle and Lupillo Rivera are already separated and they no longer follow each other on IG… but the worst thing is that it’s said that Giselle cheated on Lupillo with boxer Fernando Vargas Jr.,” Chamonic3 posted on Instagram.