Did Lupillo Rivera confirm suspicions about his wife’s alleged infidelity? (PHOTOS)
Giselle Soto was allegedly unfaithful to Lupillo Rivera. Who was she allegedly cheating with? Did Lupillo confirm suspicions about his wife's infidelity?
Did Lupillo Rivera confirm suspicions of his wife’s infidelity? Recently, the rumor that Giselle Soto had been unfaithful to the ‘Toro del Corrido’ with another man began to go viral and the rumors have continued to circulate.
It should be noted that, Lupillo and his wife reportedly only dated for three years before they got married a year ago was after the singer divorced Mayeli Alonso. However, now it seems the singer is confirming the cheating rumors.
How did the rumors about Giselle Soto’s infidelity start?
Entertainment journalist Chamonic posted on Instagram that Giselle Soto had allegedly cheated on her husband, singer Lupillo Rivera. After only a year of marriage the Toro del Corrido is said to have already suffered the worst of betrayals.
“Giselle and Lupillo Rivera are already separated and they no longer follow each other on IG… but the worst thing is that it’s said that Giselle cheated on Lupillo with boxer Fernando Vargas Jr.,” Chamonic3 posted on Instagram.
Who is Giselle suspected of cheating with?
Chamonic reported that Giselle and Fernando Vargas went to Las Vegas on a “secret” trip. The boxer is 26 and the influencer does follow him on Instagram, according to reports.
“They say that Gisselle went to Las Vegas with a boxer named Fernando Vargas Jr., who is the son of Fernando Vargas, also a boxer, who lives in Las Vegas. Apparently when Lupillo found out, he kicked her out of the house,” Chamonic shared on Instagram.
Did Lupillo confirm suspicions?
Lupillo may have confirmed suspicions because his fans noticed that he and his wife have stopped following each other on Instagram! However, they haven’t made any public statements about a split.
In addition, we have also learned that neither of them have posted photos together for a few months, which seems quite suspicious. The last post where they are seen together was on January 1, 2023 celebrating the New Year.
Lupillo has not been active on social media
Lupillo Rivera’s wife has not spoken so far and her last posts were photographs or stories about her business, with nothing more to say. And as for Jenni Rivera’s brother, he has not published anything recently.
This is suspicious since Lupillo is usually quite active on social media and lately he has not been posting or sharing his day-to-day life through his stories. Although neither has said anything about these rumors, it is expected that they will soon break the silence and explain the situation.