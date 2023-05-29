Musician Juan Carlos Formell dies suddenly.

He began to feel ill while performing.

The Los Van Van bassist died shortly after.

Musician Juan Carlos Formell dies: It’s always shocking when a celebrity dies — even more so when it happens suddenly and just after they were performing for thousands of people.

This was the case with the heartbreaking death of Juan Carlos Formell, who was the bassist for popular Cuban group Los Van Van. The bassist died on Friday night at the age of 59, after having a heart attack following a show in New York.

Juan Carlos Formell dies

Instituto Cubano de la Música announce the death of the son of Los Van Van founder Juan Formell. He died at the age of 59 following a concert in New York.

Formell began to feel ill during a performance at the Lehman Center in The Bronx, interrupting the show. The band returned to the stage with another bassist a short time later. Formell was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive, according to Cuba Debate.