Lizbeth Rodríguez bares it all in a sexy bikini (VIDEO)
Lizbeth Rodríguez shakes her booty in a bikini. The 'Exponiendo Infieles' host's difficult past. Lizbeth's controversial leaked videos.
The host of the popular show Exponiendo Infieles has gained enormous popularity in recent months. Since she worked with the Badabun YouTube channel, she has achieved incredible fame, being loved by some and hated by many others.
The Mexican host made the decision to start an OnlyFans account, where she posts exclusive content for her subscribers each day and now it’s one of their most popular accounts. Even so, she still attracts thousands of viewers with her public posts.
Lizbeth Rodríguez shakes her booty in a bikini
Recently, the controversial Mexican host decided to bare it all in a daring black bikini, where she also shook her hips for her fans.
Lizbeth Rodríguez has more than one million followers on Instagram, where she posts daily stories about her day to day. Sometimes she talks about how her day was, all in very little clothing.
She dances like Shakira!
Lizbeth is known for moving her hips and her millions of followers are obsessed with her dance moves, as she gyrates like Shakira.
However, some time ago the Mexican host's intimate videos began to be leaked — a situation that didn't make her happy so she stopped posting as much of this type of content.
The Mexican host’s difficult past
Publimetro points out that the presenter has also attracted attention thanks to her recent statements revealing that she was a victim of sexual abuse from the time she was four years old. She also shared it in a TikTok with background music saying: “You and I have something pending, you owe me something and you know it.“
Lizbeth’s leaked content
Some people who subscribe to Lizbeth Rodríguez’s OnlyFans account have been more than generous, because they have leaked these videos on the internet so that everyone can see the host in very little clothing.
On the OnlyFansLizbethRodriguezOfficial YouTube channel, shares videos of the Exponiendo Infieles host in action. She's shaking everything she's got and captivating her millions of followers. In this video, she's wearing a mini skirt and bikini top. (SEE VIDEO HERE)