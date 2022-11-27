Lizbeth Rodríguez bares it all in a sexy bikini (VIDEO)

Lizbeth Rodríguez shakes her booty in a bikini.

The Exponiendo Infieles host’s difficult past.

Lizbeth’s controversial leaked videos.

The host of the popular show Exponiendo Infieles has gained enormous popularity in recent months. Since she worked with the Badabun YouTube channel, she has achieved incredible fame, being loved by some and hated by many others.

The Mexican host made the decision to start an OnlyFans account, where she posts exclusive content for her subscribers each day and now it’s one of their most popular accounts. Even so, she still attracts thousands of viewers with her public posts.

Lizbeth Rodríguez shakes her booty in a bikini

Recently, the controversial Mexican host decided to bare it all in a daring black bikini, where she also shook her hips for her fans.

Lizbeth Rodríguez has more than one million followers on Instagram, where she posts daily stories about her day to day. Sometimes she talks about how her day was, all in very little clothing. Filed Under: Lizbeth Rodríguez bikini