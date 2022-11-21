Lizbeth Rodríguez records herself doing something saucy in a fitting room (VIDEO)
Lizbeth Rodríguez get saucy in a fitting room. She wasn't wearing anything under her clothes! People went crazy on social media.
The Mexican host is always the center of attention and each of her posts sparks controversy. However, it seems that this doesn’t hold her back. Proof of this — Lizbeth Rodríguez recorded herself doing something saucy in a store fitting room.
This is another leaked video from the Infieles host’s OnlyFans account. It has quickly gone viral on social media. Well, if you thought you had seen everything with Lizbeth, wait till you see this!
Lizbeth Rodríguez records herself in a store fitting room
In the first seconds of the recording, the native of Tijuana, Baja California is in what appears to be the fitting room of a department store. You can see she’s standing in front of a mirror with a curtain behind her.
To one side of her was a small bench where Lizbeth Rodríguez had the clothes she was about to try on. She decided to leave that for later so she could make a spicy video.
Lizbeth Rodríguez was wearing a black sweatsuit
Lizbeth Rodríguez was wearing a tight black sweatsuit, with loose hair and simple makeup. The OnlyFans model began to put her hand down her pants … then she lifted her top and revealed that she was not wearing anything underneath!
Debate highlighted Lizbeth always drives her followers crazy — men and women. Every time the Mexican influencer posts something, they immediately leave comments flattering her beauty and charisma.
Lizbeth Rodríguez also gets criticism
However, there is also criticism as, on more than one occasion, she has gotten comments judging her physique, her appearance, her career and the way she flaunts her body.
El Heraldo commented the expert in exposing cheaters makes it more than clear she knows how to capture her audience and they can’t get enough.
Internet users are always waiting for the influencer’s posts
Infobae points out that Lizbeth Rodríguez has more than 11 million followers on Instagram. Lizbeth Rodríguez’s ability to create viral content has earned her two Eliot Award nominations.
Internet users are always waiting for the influencer's posts since in most of them she shows off her unquestionable beauty in expensive clothes that make her look more beautiful than ever.