Has his inheritance run out? Vicente Fernández Jr. is starting an OnlyFans

Vicente Fernández Jr. makes a surprising announcement.

The son of El Charro de Huentitán says he’s starting an OnlyFans with his girlfriend, Mariana González Padilla.

“Ridiculous, can’t find a way to get fame.” “He never succeeded in music like his dad.” A few weeks before the end of a year in which so much has happened, now there’s even more surprising news: Vicente Fernández Jr., eldest son of El Charro de Huentitán, says that he will start an OnlyFans with his girlfriend , Mariana González Padilla. Now, people wonder if his inheritance has run out. Since he made his courtship with the influencer and businesswoman from Guadalajara official, the singer has also been on everyone’s lips for his constant scandals, not to mention that many social media users insist that this relationship is a farce. Vicente Fernández Jr makes a surprising announcement According to El Universal, Vicente Fernández Jr. revealed a few days ago that he is not opposed to the idea of ​​starting his own OnlyFans account (which, despite offering all kinds of options, is more associated with adult content ). However, he made it clear that he would not do it alone, but would be accompanied by his girlfriend, Mariana González Padilla. It was on an episode of reality show Rica, Famosa, Latina, which Mariana is currently appearing in — accompanied by Mayeli Alonso and Kimberly Flowers, as well as Luzelba Mansour, Sandra Vidal and Marcela Igelsias — where the son of ‘Chente’ gave this exclusive. “We are going to start it together,” said El Potrillo’s older brother, a statement that was celebrated with a prediction: “If that happens, it will be a hit.”

Vicente Fernández Jr. says that he will start an OnlyFans It didn’t take long for social media users, in particular followers of TV Notas magazine, to comment after Vicente Fernández Jr. announced that he will start an OnlyFans with his girlfriend, Mariana González Padilla. “Ridiculous, he can’t find a way to get fame, he never succeeded in music like his dad.” “They must understand that now that their dad has passed away there is no one to support them and somehow they must support themselves.” “I pay, but not to see it.” “How sad how many women manipulate some men to such a degree, coming from a family of great artists and making a fool of yourself with the girlfriend that he has, well, although he never stood out for his talent.” “Now that he has no inheritance, he has to work to cover his girlfriend’s expenses because I don’t think this lady gives love for free,” can be read in more comments.

“When there is no talent, you have to look for money” And the attacks on both Vicente Fernández Jr. and his girlfriend, Mariana González Padilla continued: “When there is no talent, we have to look for money even if it denigrates us.” “But what need to prostitute yourself? OnlyFans, is prostitution.” “The truth, let’s be honest, those who are on OnlyFans is because they have no talent, they don’t know how to do anything, in a nutshell, and that’s their last resort.” “My mother used to say it well: as a young circus artist and as an old man clown.” “Is anyone surprised by this news?” “Get to work, old ridiculous.” “Oh my God, what would Don Vicente say?”

Vicente Fernández Jr. and Mariana González Padilla have set a wedding date According to Tiempo X, Vicente Fernández Jr. and Mariana González Padilla have set a date for their wedding and are even planning the arrival of their first baby. “And if you ask me when the wedding will be, 2023,” said the son of El Charro de Huentitán, who does not hesitate to describe his partner as ‘spectacular and charming’. As expected, this celebration would take place in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where the two are from. Also, it was learned that both Chente Jr. and the influencer and businesswoman hope to have a girl. Also, he’s planning a book about his life and a series that deals with his kidnapping at the end of the nineties. (With information from The universal, TV Notas and Tiempo X)