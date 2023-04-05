Lionel Guerrero and Yalitza Macías are charged with murdering their baby.

The 2-month-old had severe internal injuries.

Both could face 5 to 99 years in prison.

Lionel Guerrero and Yalitza Macías were arrested and charged with murder for the death of their two-month-old baby. Lionel Guerrero, 33, and Yalitza Macías, 27, are already sleeping in the Harris County jail in Houston, Texas, awaiting trial.

The legal documents against Lionel Guerrero and Yalitza Macías, reviewed by MundoNow, reveal the details of the brutal tragedy of their baby’s death. The child’s name will not be revealed in this article.

Lionel Guerrero and Yalitza Macías are charged with murder

On Sunday, October 2, 2022, Lionel Guerrero and Yalitza Macías arrived at the Texas Children’s Hospital emergency room with their two-month-old baby asking for help because the child was unconscious.

Despite the efforts of the doctors and nurses in the emergency room, there was nothing they could do and the baby was pronounced dead. Following protocol, the doctors notified the Houston Police Department (HPD) to investigate the boy’s injuries.