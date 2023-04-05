Lionel Guerrero and Yalitza Macías are charged with murdering their baby in Texas (PHOTOS)
Lionel Guerrero and Yalitza Macías are charged with the murder of their baby. The 2-month-old had severe internal injuries.
- Lionel Guerrero and Yalitza Macías are charged with murdering their baby.
- The 2-month-old had severe internal injuries.
- Both could face 5 to 99 years in prison.
Lionel Guerrero and Yalitza Macías were arrested and charged with murder for the death of their two-month-old baby. Lionel Guerrero, 33, and Yalitza Macías, 27, are already sleeping in the Harris County jail in Houston, Texas, awaiting trial.
The legal documents against Lionel Guerrero and Yalitza Macías, reviewed by MundoNow, reveal the details of the brutal tragedy of their baby’s death. The child’s name will not be revealed in this article.
Lionel Guerrero and Yalitza Macías are charged with murder
On Sunday, October 2, 2022, Lionel Guerrero and Yalitza Macías arrived at the Texas Children’s Hospital emergency room with their two-month-old baby asking for help because the child was unconscious.
Despite the efforts of the doctors and nurses in the emergency room, there was nothing they could do and the baby was pronounced dead. Following protocol, the doctors notified the Houston Police Department (HPD) to investigate the boy’s injuries.
The couple said the child just stopped breathing
Husband and wife, Lionel Guerrero and Yalitza Macías, told the authorities that on that Sunday when they woke up at their home, located at 6511 Beekman Road in the South Union neighborhood of Houston and discovered their baby wasn’t breathing.
The couple rushed the baby to the hospital. The official cause of death is not listed in the documents, but doctors at the Harris County Coroner’s Institute did find something in the autopsy.
Doctors discovered the baby had several internal injuries
When examining the child, doctors discovered that he had internal injuries and that, due to his age, he could not have done to himself. Adding to the tragedy, the boy had allegedly been abused for some time because there was evidence of older injuries.
After several months of forensic investigations and interviews, detectives from the HPD Homicide Division arrested Lionel Guerrero and Yalitza Macías on Thursday, March 30, 2023 for murder.
In Texas, the penalty for injuring a child is very severe
The Penal Code of the State of Texas details that the charge of serious injury to a minor and causing death, such as the one faced by Lionel Guerrero and Yalitza Macías, is punishable by a sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison.
Judge Melissa Morris of the Harris County 263rd Criminal District Court, will lead the criminal proceedings in this case. The judge has not determined when the first hearing will be.