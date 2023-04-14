LGBT TV Shows: 10 that Always Celebrate Gay Pride (Part 1)
- These are some Tv shows that were great at one moment
- Today is a little more easy to have gay characters and tv shows about the LGBT world
- Some of this are no longer running
In honor of LGBT Pride Month this June, we’re taking a look at some of our favorite LGBT TV shows. We’re delighted that there is more diversity than ever on TV but although there are people of all colors on network, cable and streaming TV, LGBT representation has been fairly static over the past five years.
According to the GLAAD 2014 Where We Are Now on TV report: The analysis of characters for the 2014- 2015 scripted primetime broadcast television schedule found that 3.9% of series regulars will be lesbian, gay, or bisexual characters. This is up from 3.3% last year but still down from the record high of 2012 when 4.4% of primetime broadcast scripted regular characters were LGBT. They found that Fox and HBO are the most inclusive network and cable networks. Here are 10 awesome TV shows that highlight LGBT issues and celebrate Gay Pride all year.
5. The Fosters • ABC
If you aren’t already a fan of The Fosters you’re missing out on one of the best LGBT TV shows on primetime. The show revolves around a two-mom multi-racial family with a combo of foster, adopted and biological kids. Earlier this year, they stirred up controversy when they featured the “youngest gay kiss in TV history” between 13-year-old BFFs Jude and Connor. It’s about time we saw a realistic portrayal of teenagers struggling with their sexuality.
4. Orange is the New Black • Netflix
Since it debuted in 2013, OITNB has been getting raves for being a great show and especially for its superb handling of LGBT issues and its realistic portrayal of lesbian relationships. And they actually cast a trans actress, the amazing Laverne Cox, as a trans character!
3. LGBT TV The Ellen DeGeneres Show • NBC
You may remember what a huge deal it was when Ellen DeGeneres’ alter-ego/character Ellen Morgan came out on her sit-com in 1997. Many speculated that it would end her career. It didn’t. Over a decade later, she’s a daily fixture in our living rooms and we all celebrated when she married gorgeous actress Portia de Rossi in 2008.
2. Orphan Black • BBC America
Orphan Black is giving LGBT issues a sci-fi twist. This is another show that succeeds in portraying the complexity of gay and lesbian relationships and sexuality without making it about that. The main characters happen to be gay but that’s not what defines them.
1. LGBT TV Faking It • MTV
When MTV started airing ads for their new show about two high schoolers pretending to be lesbians it seemed questionable. It turns out that Faking It is actually a great window into the bumpy terrain teenagers cross while exploring their sexuality. This series also features the first intersex character on TV.