Celebrities show their support for Leonardo after what happened to Sandy Vale. Leonardo García sends a message. On December 19, a tremendous controversy broke out after it was revealed that the former soap opera heartthrob Andrés García had accused his ex-wife Sandy Vale of giving their own children drugs — a highly sensitive subject that his son Leonardo has responded to. Dominican actor Andrés García's diminishing health over the recent months has been quite evident and he, himself, has warned that "he has little time left" because he's experiencing severe symptoms of his diseases. He has even reached the point of needing oxygen to breathe. Andrés García makes a serious accusation against his ex-wife Sandy Vale Just a few days ago, the beloved 81-year-old actor accused his ex-wife Sandy Vale of giving drugs to their children, "I'm a man who has always spoken the truth, no one has to give me drugs and especially not Andrés López Portillo, because he's not into that. The drugs are given to her own children by Sandy, their mother. That is the truth and there is no other way around it," said Andrés García. The actor's health is increasingly in danger despite the fact that Andrés García has overcome, among other diseases, leukemia and prostate cancer. He also suffers from cirrhosis. On top of his delicate state, he has more problems because one of his sons lashed out at him after he spoke ill of his mother.

Leonardo García sends a strong message to his father Andrés García Leonardo García, son of the former soap opera heartthrob, accused his father of being a narcissist after he said Sandy Vale gave her children drugs. The estrangement between Andrés García and his children seems to be getting worse. Now Leonardo, who is Andrés García's second son, wouldn't stand for his father's accusations against his mother anymore and took to social media to express his anger and demand that the 81-year-old actor put an end to this situation once and for all.

The young actor comes out in defense of his mother Sandy Vale On social media, Leonardo García shared the cover of the Tv y Novelas magazine with the headline, Tú o nadie. He also wrote. "It's sad that Mr. Andrés talks like that about a woman!!! First he wanted to kill Roberto Palazuelós, then he accused me of being a bad son and only insults came from him and now this, speaking ill of my mother when she has always taken care of him for 60 years," said Leonardo, who is also an actor.

"I don't want to talk about this topic anymore, I'm not going to enter this circus" The soap opera heartthrob's son was upset by his father's accusations, "Talking about a woman like that doesn't have God's forgiveness and I'm embarrassed before the public for the statements of this man, I feel that this last statement is unheard of!!!" Finally, he pointed out that he no longer wants to know anything about what the El Cuerpo del Deseo says about Sandy Vale, "I don't want to talk about this topic anymore, I'm not going to enter this circus of an ungentlemanly man talking about a lady like that!!! This is the result of a man and a narcissistic person like my father!" concluded the young actor.

Celebrities show their support for the Leonardo Andrés García Given Leonardo's words, several celebrities responded, showing their full support for the Prisionera de amor actor."Totally agree! I love you friend!" wrote Laura Arza. "I agree with you dear! I send you a big hug," said Chef Yogi. "I'm so sorry you have to go through this. Empathy and compassion for the love you have for him and for the great human being that your mother raised!" said Sherlyn González. "Look, I think he's not thinking well. And the press always exaggerates. Forgive him and move on," Fernanda Romero shared. "We are with you, dear Leo, those of us who know you know what a heart of gold you have," wrote Rafa Picard. "Sad, and unfortunate." "All my support and love." "How sad that such a great public figure and such a talented actor ends like this," his followers pointed out on his Instagram post.