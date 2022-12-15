Thirteen years after Sergio Gómez’s murder, terrifying photos of his corpse have been leaked.

He was kidnapped, tortured and executed by members of organized crime in Michoacán.

It is not known why he was killed. Thirteen years after the murder of Sergio Gómez, vocalist for the Mexican group K-Paz de la Sierra, terrifying photographs of his corpse have been leaked on social media. It’s caused a commotion among fans of the group. The pasito duranguense band’s popularity grew little by little thanks to their unique style, their lyrics and, above all, the way they performed them. The group was incredibly popular in Mexico and the US. FROM FAME TO THE GRAVEYARD Over the years, K-Paz de la Sierra gained fame, won awards and began to tour internationally. The band was surprised by their quick success. However, they never imagined that one of their members would die so horribly in the midst of a crisis of drug murders that traffickers carried out as revenge or simply to intimidate their rivals. WARNING: The following pages contain disturbing images.

HOW WAS SERGIO GÓMEZ KILLED? On December 1, 2009, K-Paz de la Sierra performed on the esplanade of the Morelos stadium with Joan Sebastian. At the end of the concert, everyone left in three vehicles. They were going to rest before going to Puerto Vallarta. However, everything changed shortly after, as a group of armed men intercepted the vocalist’s vehicle and violently took out all its occupants, among them businessmen Víctor Hugo Sánchez and Javier Rivera. Filed Under: Sergio Gomez Corpse

WHAT DID THEY DO AFTERWARDS? The kidnapping took place at the exit of Salamanca in front of the Erandeni subdivision. For a few hours nothing was heard from them and their worried friends and family could only wait for information. Later, the two businessmen were released, but not the singer, so they feared the worst since kidnappings in Mexico generally do not end well and the victims almost always pay with their lives. This occasion was no exception, because in the morning his body was found. Filed Under: Sergio Gomez Corpse

HIS BODY WAS FOUND It was not until noon on December 2 that authorities from the Michoacán Attorney General’s Office confirmed that the singer’s body had been located in an area near Chiquimitío, a community located 10 kilometers northwest of Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico. The body was in terrible condition, official sources indicated that the singer had been beaten and he had also been strangled. As if this were not enough, some areas of his body were burned. They did not specify where but the images speak for themselves. Filed Under: Sergio Gomez Corpse

WHY WAS SERGIO GÓMEZ KILLED? Although there are many rumors circulating about the reason why the K-Paz de la Sierra vocalist was murdered, authorities did not find a clear reason for it. However, they warned that it could have been related to a threat from organized crime. Another theory is that he offered to play for Los Zetas, rivals of the group that killed him, so it could have been revenge. However, there is another theory which claims that it was a crime of passion. Filed Under: Sergio Gomez Corpse

WHO MURDERED HIM? Years later, according to Croniosv, some media pointed to Nazario Moreno González, “El Chayo”, former leader of La Familia Michoacana, as the person who ordered the kidnapping, torture and execution of the singer of Mexican group K-Paz de la Sierra. It was reported that two gunmen who helped the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) allegedly said that Arnoldo Rueda alias “La Minsa”, killed the singer on the orders of Moreno González, but they didn’t say why. With information from Slideshare. Filed Under: Sergio Gomez Corpse