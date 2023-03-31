Laura Bozzo resurfaces with a new face and surprises everyone by saying that Jesus gave her an opportunity
Laura Bozzo resurfaces with a new face. Did the host have some work done? Her appearance has people talking on social media.
Laura Bozzo resurfaces with a new face and surprises everyone by saying that Jesus gave her an opportunity. The Peruvian presenter’s new look had people talking on social media.
Bozzo caught her followers’ attention with a post where she looks quite different. It turns out that Laura Bozzo has a new face, astonishing her fans who didn’t hesitate to comment.
Wearing heavy eye makeup and pale pink lipstick, Bozzo posed for the camera, revealing a rejuvenated face. She was grateful as she wrote: “A lot of Faith in my Lord Jesus who gave me a new opportunity.“
The presenter did not miss the opportunity to show off her new face with photos where she poses daringly on her bed in a lilac outfit. It turns out that the presenter says that she discovered something that helps her look young.
She reveals the secret of her new appearance
In addition to saying she’s grateful to God for a new opportunity, Laura Bozzo added a detail about her new face. “By the way, I discovered a mask that erases wrinkles mixed with tension lines, apart from the obvious retouching, I’m going to share it with you, it’s madness,” she wrote in the post.
The presenter talked about a product that apparently helps her erase wrinkles on her face and that she says she will share with her followers. “You already know, never lose hope, miracles exist,” ended the post.
Followers react to Bozzo’s post
The Peruvian presenter shared a series of photos showing her new face, however, internet users didn’t take it in the best way. They quickly left their opinions on Laura Bozzo’s photos.
“Photoshop is activeeeee.” “A photo with a filter.” “That amount of filter should be illegal.” “Laura leaves no filter for anyone hahaha.” “Don’t be so obvious… you go too far with the filter.” “All thanks to the filter, would you dare to take some photos WITHOUT a filter?????” “Isn’t this lady ashamed with so much makeup and filter? If we already know how she looks.” “Another filter and you purify the water.” These are just some of the comments left on her Instagram post.