Laura Bozzo resurfaces with a new face and surprises everyone by saying that Jesus gave her an opportunity. The Peruvian presenter’s new look had people talking on social media.

Bozzo caught her followers’ attention with a post where she looks quite different. It turns out that Laura Bozzo has a new face, astonishing her fans who didn’t hesitate to comment.

Wearing heavy eye makeup and pale pink lipstick, Bozzo posed for the camera, revealing a rejuvenated face. She was grateful as she wrote: “A lot of Faith in my Lord Jesus who gave me a new opportunity.“

The presenter did not miss the opportunity to show off her new face with photos where she poses daringly on her bed in a lilac outfit. It turns out that the presenter says that she discovered something that helps her look young.