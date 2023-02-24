Laura Bozzo mourns Aylín Alejandra.

She demands justice for the young woman who was murdered.

Bozzo uses her platforms to raise her voice. Laura Bozzo mourns Aylín Alejandra. The Peruvian presenter could not hide her pain at the injustice of a heartbreaking murder. Laura Bozzo mourns the death of a young girl. On social media, particularly on her official Instagram account, the lawyer decided to share a heartbreaking incident that fills her with grief, pain and the desire to “raise her voice” over the death of young Aylín Alejandra. Presenter Laura Bozzo mourns Aylín Alejandra The former La Casa de los Famosos contestant shared a video where she was visibly affected at the funeral of the young woman who was murdered by her partner. The case moved the Peruvian host and the thousands who learned about her case. Therefore, Laura Bozzo decided to say goodbye to Aylín Alejandra and accompany her family, while exposing her tragic domestic violence case to the world.

“Right now what I feel is frustration” “Right now what I feel is frustration. Aylín Alejandra, 24 years old, a young woman murdered by her ex-partner, who had been beating her for a long time,” she said in her video that so far has more than 17,000 likes. “I feel frustrated, because I feel that I’m useless. So many times I have asked them, I have begged them, I have cried for them, to run away at the first blow and we continue here again seeing this beautiful girl who could have had a wonderful life, murdered in the hands of her ex,” said Laura Bozzo.

The Peruvian told her followers about Aylín Alejandra’s murder While the presenter spoke about the tragic situation, it was evident that she was at Aylín Alejandra’s funeral. She looked sad and her makeup was smudged from crying. “She still had a few seconds to live to report it. It’s something that I could not understand why, this is a case that we have taken as ours, we are going to take care of it. Tomorrow on the program we will be reporting,” she said.

Social media users support her “I didn’t want to stop giving this message in honor of her, this beautiful girl, her family, her child that in some way personally I’m going to see, in honor of her and so many more who are being murdered or have been murdered and while there are these things I will not stop fighting,” concluded Laura Bozzo. Finally, social media users joined showed their support in the comments: “It’s not fair. That man who does he think he is to take another person’s life.” and “Please, women, do not allow yourselves to be mistreated by any man, I, being a man, say it, enough of femicides.”