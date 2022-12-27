The last photograph of Kobe Bryant alive (PHOTOS)
The last image of the NBA superstar has been revealed. The heartbreaking story of Kobe Bryant's death .Unpublished details about his accident.
- The last image of the NBA superstar has been revealed.
- The heartbreaking story of Kobe Bryant’s death.
- Unpublished details about his accident have come to light.
The last photograph of Kobe Bryant. The death of basketball star Kobe Bryant continues to be remembered by millions, as the legendary player’s heartbreaking death left a void in the hearts of sports fans and new details continue to be revealed.
On January 26, 2020 the former Lakers star was traveling in a helicopter, along with other passengers, on their way watch a women’s basketball game. However, dense fog prevented the pilot from seeing a mountain and he crashed into it, killing everyone on board.
The last photo of Kobe Bryant
Many are shocked when they see the last photo that was taken of Kobe Bryant, since it was snapped by a 13-year-old boy. Clarin International reported that this moment was captured without anyone knowing what was to come. The picture was taken on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant was killed in a terrible helicopter accident, which also claimed the life of his daughter. The photograph was taken at the Mamba Sports Academy, where the NBA star appeared for the last time. Filed Under: The last photo of Kobe Bryant
How Kobe’s last moment was captured
In an interview with The New York Post, the boy’s mother, who was one of the last people to see the NBA superstar alive, said that her son, who also appears in the photo, politely asked if he could take a photo with him, but Kobe refused. That was how this became the last known photo of Kobe.
In addition, she revealed that the player was “depressed” after his team lost: “We will have a better photo tomorrow” Kobe said to the little boy in 2020, just one day before the tragedy. Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna was also killed in the accident. In addition, seven other people also died. Filed Under: The last photo of Kobe Bryant
Autopsy images of the NBA star
Various photographs have been released on social media showing the results of this terrible incident, in some photos we can see the helicopter in which Kobe and his daughter were traveling.
There are also photographs of autopsy drawings showing what happened to the bodies of the basketball player and his daughter. The images are disturbing and heartbreaking, since both suffered severe trauma. Filed Under: The last photo of Kobe Bryant