The last photograph of Kobe Bryant alive (PHOTOS)

The last image of the NBA superstar has been revealed.

The heartbreaking story of Kobe Bryant’s death.

Unpublished details about his accident have come to light.

The last photograph of Kobe Bryant. The death of basketball star Kobe Bryant continues to be remembered by millions, as the legendary player’s heartbreaking death left a void in the hearts of sports fans and new details continue to be revealed.

On January 26, 2020 the former Lakers star was traveling in a helicopter, along with other passengers, on their way watch a women’s basketball game. However, dense fog prevented the pilot from seeing a mountain and he crashed into it, killing everyone on board.

Many are shocked when they see the last photo that was taken of Kobe Bryant, since it was snapped by a 13-year-old boy. Clarin International reported that this moment was captured without anyone knowing what was to come. The picture was taken on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant was killed in a terrible helicopter accident, which also claimed the life of his daughter. The photograph was taken at the Mamba Sports Academy, where the NBA star appeared for the last time.