Coroner gives graphic details about Kobe Bryant’s body after crash

Coroner describes Kobe Bryant’s body after the crash.

He testified in Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against LA County.

Officials are accused of sharing photos of the scene online. Almost three years after the tragic crash, a coroner for the city of Los Angeles testified to a jury about what basketball star Kobe Bryant’s body looked after the helicopter they were traveling in crashed killing nine people, including his daughter Gianna. On the morning of January 26, 2020, the former Lakers star was riding in the aircraft along with other passengers on their way to a women’s basketball game. However, dense fog disoriented the pilot who crashed into a mountain. Coroner gives graphic details about Kobe Bryant’s body The medical examiner, Cap. Emily Tauscher, chief of investigations for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, testified in the trial of the Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department captains. According to NBA star’s wife, these subjects took and shared photographs of the accident scene. Vanessa Bryant is suing the LA County Fire Department, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the county as a whole and eight officers following reports that first responders took and shared photos of the scene. A coroner’s report describes Kobe Bryant’s death.

WHAT DID THE CORONER SAY? Tauscher described a gruesome image of the crash site, showing a more detailed view than would have been seen in the photographs. She further explained the coroner’s office’s photographic practices, unveiling a more ad-hoc approach in the sheriff’s department system that could have allowed taking and sharing of photos. She said that there were remains of the bodies spread over an area of ​​approximately 500 yards. This is bigger than two football fields, so most of the victims were identified through DNA tests, since their bodies were not recognizable. Filed Under: Kobe Bryant’s body

HOW DID THEY IDENTIFY KOBE BRYANT? Tauscher testified that in the case of Kobe Bryant, they could identify him due to his skin color and also his tattoos, which were very unique. She explained that they did not invite the families to this identification process, since it would be very traumatic to see their loved ones in such a horrendous state. She explained the following to the judge: “What someone looks like in death is very different than in life,” he said. “Seeing someone you love in that state would create an image that stays with them forever.” Filed Under: Kobe Bryant’s body

HOW MANY PICTURES WERE TAKEN? The coroner explained at the time they arrived at the scene, it is estimated that approximately 1,250 photographs were taken, of which around 300 were of human remains that were scattered in the area, including those of the star and his daughter. It is said that some people who attended took pictures with their cell phones. Vanessa’s lawsuit charges: “Negligence, emotional distress, and invasion of privacy, as well as allegations at the federal level relating to her constitutional right to images of her deceased loved ones and the practices of the Los Angeles County agency that may have led to the taking and dissemination of photographs.” With information from Insider. Filed Under: Kobe Bryant’s death