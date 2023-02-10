Kobe Bryant’s estate: How big is the fortune he left behind?

On January 26, 2020, the world lost one of its most beloved athletes.

Kobe Bryant died along with his daughter, Gianna.

Find out how big the fortune he left behind is. What happened to Kobe Bryant’s estate? Find out who he left his fortune of more than $600 million to! On January 26, 2020 Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash while on his way to a basketball game at the Mamba Academy, where he was coaching his daughter Gianna’s team. Seven other people who were heading to the same event were also killed in the accident. That day, the world woke up to the news that one of the most important basketball players in history had died, leaving his widow Vanessa Bryant to care for her three surviving daughters: Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Find out what happened to his million-dollar estate. How big was Kobe Bryant’s fortune? Kobe Bryant was a successful basketball player, but he also stood out for being an entrepreneurial visionary who always had new businesses in sight. Throughout his basketball career, he earned approximately $323 million, a salary that places him among the highest-paid players in the entire history of the Lakers. Off the courts, Bryant dedicated himself to creating alliances with million-dollar companies such as Nike and Coca-Cola, a decision that doubled his fortune and has led to new business opportunities that have increased his earnings, even after his death. At the time of his passing, Kobe Bryant’s estate amounted to approximately $600 million.

Who inherited Kobe Bryant’s estate? Little is known about the details of Kobe Bryant’s will. However, it is known that he established a trust that includes his widow, Vanessa, and two of his daughters: Natalia and Gianna, who died the same day as Bryant. With this trust, Vanessa Bryant will receive all the player’s assets and, at her death, it will go to her daughter Natalia. Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter, Capri, was only a few months old at the time of the accident, so she had not yet been included in his will, although it is likely that this situation will be rectified, since her mother, Vanessa, has made a petition to modify the trust.

Details of Kobe’s fortune Vanessa Bryant is the main beneficiary of Kobe Bryant’s estate and all the assets that corresponded to the player in life. This is because the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement that stipulated clauses other than those dictated by the authorities in the event of the death of a spouse. Kobe Bryant’s widow carried out the negotiations for all of the player’s current investments, such as the collaboration with Nike, which in 2022 (after a series of delays) announced that it would continue producing his shoes, with a memorial line in honor of his daughter, Gianna, who was also a basketball player at the Mamba Academy, founded by her father.

Lawsuits and new business: Vanessa Bryant’s income Kobe Bryant’s tragic death caused a great shock among the public, but it was not without controversy: Just a few hours after the accident, a series of photographs began to circulate allegedly showing Bryant’s body. For this reason, his Vanessa Bryant took legal action against the Los Angeles Police and Fire Department. It took two years for the trial to take place regarding who was responsible for sharing the photos of the remains of Bryant and Sarah and Payton Chester. Both families were awarded $16 and $15 million, respectively. Vanessa Bryant announced that all the money would go to the Mamba & Mambacita sports foundation, in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.