What really caused the accident that killed Kobe Bryant?

Investigation reveals the true cause of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

He was riding in a helicopter with his daughter Gianna.

A person was responsible for the fatal accident. Investigation reveals the true cause of the helicopter accident that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant, along with his young daughter, Gianna, and seven other people. The news shocked the whole world. According to the BBC, investigators determined the causes of the accident after collecting all the available information and came to the conclusion that someone was responsible for the death of everyone on board and it’s chilling. A HUGE TRAGEDY The Los Angeles Lakers star died in 2020 when he was traveling to a basketball game on a Sunday. The weather conditions were not ideal and a bad maneuver caused a fatal accident. Images of the tragic aftermath are shocking. The news spread very quickly and many celebrities sent messages of sadness and pain over the huge loss. Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, was one of the most affected. Later, several investigations were launched in order to find out what really happened in the case of Kobe Bryant’s accident.

WHY DID THE HELICOPTER CRASH? Reportedly, the control tower tried to communicate with the aircraft, they said: "N72EX what are your intentions?" There was only silence. "N72EX, you're still at a very low altitude to be able to continue monitoring the flight…" It took just a few seconds for the helicopter to crash in a hard-to-reach area near the Californian city of Calabasas. It took a year for the true cause of the accident to be revealed and everything pointed to the pilot of the aircraft.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE PILOT? The investigation indicated that the pilot became disoriented in heavy fog. Robert Sumwalt, president of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), said the following: "This maneuver is consistent with the pilot experiencing spatial disorientation in conditions of limited visibility." Investigators believed that the pilot could not correctly read the controls, didn't trust them and might even not have used them, because he thought he was coming out of the dense fog when, in reality, he was going into a tailspin. This caused him to crash without the possibility of correcting his error.

WHAT WAS THE PROBLEM? The NTSB harshly criticized the pilot because, according to the evidence, he violated federal regulations and went against his training. They believe that he became disoriented when he couldn't see anything and that prevented him from evaluating the situation and in the end his decision killed everyone on board. It is also said that the relationship between the star and the pilot could have influenced the decision to make the flight in averse conditions so Sumwalt indicated that the NTSB would also investigate "if the pilot faced pressure to complete the flight".