Kim Kardashian lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani dies at 34

Kim Kardashian lookalike and OnlyFans model Christina Ashten Gourkani dies.

She suffered from complications after plastic surgery. Kim Kardashian lookalike and OnlyFans model Christina Ashten Gourkani dies. Rumors that Kim Kardashian had passed away began swirling on social media after the popular influencer’s death was reported. Actually, Kim Kardashian has not died, Christina was an influencer who bore a great resemblance to the businesswoman and reality TV star. She was known for undergoing numerous plastic surgeries to enhance their similarities.

Influencer Christina Ashten Gournaki dies suddenly Christina Ashten Gourkani was a popular OnlyFans model who was known for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian. Her death is said to have occurred after a plastic surgery procedure went wrong. Her family immediately created a GoFundMe campaign after the influencer’s death. “It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani. In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31am on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying histaricaly on the other end of the line,” the family detailed.

Christina bore a strong resemblance to Kim Kardashian “After arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare as we were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to medical procedure…” the GoFundMe statement continues. They later asked for respect as they deal with this painful loss. “For the privacy of Christina Ashten, our family and the investigation no other details will be shared at this time,” they stated.

“You will always be our guardian angel” Kristhin Gómez, an influencer, reacted to the post that Christina’s family shared on social networks media: “I still can’t believe it. When I saw the story I was hoping it wasn’t true. I really will miss you a lot. RIP Ashten Empire you are already a LEGEND! You will always live in our hearts.” “Christina was a kind and free spirit who brought a smile to everyone she met. She was the type of person who got down on her knees to talk to children, she had a special gift for connecting with people. Christina Ashten Gourkani you will always be our guardian angel.”