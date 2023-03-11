Karol G breaks down in tears because of Shakira (VIDEO)
Karol G could not hold back the tears and makes an unexpected confession. The Colombian singer confirms suspicions.
- Karol G could not hold back the tears and made a surprising confession.
- The Colombian singer confirms suspicions.
- Karol cries because of Shakira.
Karol G cries because of Shakira. The talented singer from Colombia, Karol G, gained enormous worldwide recognition thanks to her new single with Shakira, TQG. This song, dedicated to their exes, is topping global charts.
Anuel AA’s ex could not contain her emotion and cried when acknowledging that she is very grateful for the support that she has been receiving from the people. However, she also said something surprising about Shakira.
Karol G cries because she feels blessed
“TQG, the song I have with Shakira became a global hit and most likely it will end in number one in the United States. I feel so excited and I share it because I feel very blessed,” said Colombian singer Karol G.
“I feel that God is very nice to me because really, my team and I have worked a lot for this, because really, it is important for me to raise women to their fullest,” exclaimed Karol G about her new song with Shakira.
Karol G seeks to inspire millions of people
Karol seeks to inspire many people through her music and said she feels lucky for all the opportunities that have come her way in her life. “I can inspire people and I feel very special for all the love they give me, because there are millions of people in the world and I feel special,” said the singer.
Shakira has collaborated with artists like Ozuna, music producer Bizarrap and Karol G. She has managed to ensure that the songs she performs with these artists top the charts on different music platforms which makes Karol G very happy.
TQG drove the internet crazy
A couple of weeks ago, the music video for TQG was released on YouTube. The song and video were hotly anticipated and they did not disappoint. It talks about how Shakira and Karol G were betrayed by their exes.
Let’s remember that Shakira broke up with Gerard Piqué almost a year ago after he allegedly cheated, while Karol G’s breakup with rapper Anuel AA happened before that. Their stories have a lot in common, two women who were cheated on by their famous boyfriends. However, in the lyrics of the new song, they expose them in the worst way and in front of millions of people.