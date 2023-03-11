Karol G breaks down in tears because of Shakira (VIDEO)

Karol G could not hold back the tears and made a surprising confession.

The Colombian singer confirms suspicions.

Karol cries because of Shakira.

Karol G cries because of Shakira. The talented singer from Colombia, Karol G, gained enormous worldwide recognition thanks to her new single with Shakira, TQG. This song, dedicated to their exes, is topping global charts.

Anuel AA’s ex could not contain her emotion and cried when acknowledging that she is very grateful for the support that she has been receiving from the people. However, she also said something surprising about Shakira.

Karol G cries because she feels blessed

“TQG, the song I have with Shakira became a global hit and most likely it will end in number one in the United States. I feel so excited and I share it because I feel very blessed,” said Colombian singer Karol G.

“I feel that God is very nice to me because really, my team and I have worked a lot for this, because really, it is important for me to raise women to their fullest,” exclaimed Karol G about her new song with Shakira.