Julián Figueroa is part of the 27 Club: What does that mean?

Julián Figueroa is now part of the 27 Club.

What is the 27 Club?

Joan Sebastian’s family has suffered many tragedies.

Julián Figueroa is part of the 27 Club. The popular Mexican singer, son of two Latin American idols with great careers, passed away suddenly on April 10 at the age of 27. Julián Figueroa was building successful career before he died.

Julian’s parents, Maribel Guardia and the late singer Joan Sebastian made a name for himself in the short time he had in the industry. However, with his sudden death, he has become part of the 27 Club.

Julián Figueroa is part of the 27 Club

The Mexican singer, son of Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia, passed away on April 10 at the age of 27. His mother announced the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account. Unfortunately, around 6:00 in the morning, Guardia confirmed the death of her only son, Julian Figueroa.

“I am sorry to have to announce the passing of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately was ahead of us on this plane. They found him unconscious tonight in his room, while I was in the theater,” she stated.