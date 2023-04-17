Julián Figueroa is part of the 27 Club: What does that mean?
Julián Figueroa is part of the 27 Club. The popular Mexican singer, son of two Latin American idols with great careers, passed away suddenly on April 10 at the age of 27. Julián Figueroa was building successful career before he died.
Julian’s parents, Maribel Guardia and the late singer Joan Sebastian made a name for himself in the short time he had in the industry. However, with his sudden death, he has become part of the 27 Club.
The Mexican singer, son of Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia, passed away on April 10 at the age of 27. His mother announced the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account. Unfortunately, around 6:00 in the morning, Guardia confirmed the death of her only son, Julian Figueroa.
“I am sorry to have to announce the passing of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately was ahead of us on this plane. They found him unconscious tonight in his room, while I was in the theater,” she stated.
The dreaded 27 Club
‘The 27 Club is the name given to a list of great and promising artists who have died at the age of 27. Julián Figueroa has now become a part of it. According to Fox Sports, the singer was born on May 2, 1995 and got into music almost immediately.
Other members of the club include Amy Winehouse, Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and even Valentín Elizalde. Now, Julián Figueroa has joined this tragic list.
All those on the list have died tragically
All of the artists on this list have died in a heartbreaking way, either due to excess alcohol, drugs or some other tragedy. Maribel Guardia said her son died of cardiac arrest.
“The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. I beg for understanding for the deep pain we are going through, I would like to talk to all the people who are trying to communicate, but I really don’t have the strength to do it yet,” she said on Instagram.
The many tragedies in Joan Sebastian’s family
After Julián Figueroa’s death people began saying the Figueroa family is cursed. According to rumors, this began with Trigo Figueroa’s death, who was also killed at 27, at a Joan Sebastian concert.
The second of his children to pass away was Juan Figueroa, who also lost his life in a violent way. Thus, Julián Figueroa fulfills the curse, being the third Figueroa to die suddenly.