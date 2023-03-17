13-year-old boy dies after choking on a meatball at school (VIDEO)

A Virginia boy dies after choking on a meatball at school.

Josué Nolasco’s mother says the tragedy could have been prevented.

“My son ran for his life looking for help,” she added. Boy dies after choking on a meatball at school. A Hispanic mother grieving the loss of her son seeks answers after the 13-year-old boy died following a medical emergency last week at his school in Chesterfield, Virginia. Josué Chávez Nolasco was rushed to the emergency room on February 15 after choking on a meatball during lunch at school, said his mother, Karina Nolasco. “I am devastated” “My son was a good boy, he didn’t hurt anyone, he was well educated and affectionate,” says the heartbroken mother, saying that his death could have been avoided. “Today marks one month. I am devastated.” She said that a teacher tried to help him but when she couldn’t she pointed out where the school infirmary was. “My son ran for his life looking for help.”

“They gave him adrenaline to get his heart working again” She says that she saw a video of the last moments of her son’s life, and he was completely desperate. Karina said to MundoNow that she was at work when she received the dire call from Providence Middle School about the incident. She and Josue’s father, Lee, immediately rushed to the hospital to be with their son. The seventh grader died three days later, on February 18. “Before arriving at the hospital, in the ambulance, outside the school they gave him adrenaline to get his heart working again,” says Karina.

“I don’t want anyone else to go through this again” First responders arrived at the school at 11:20 a.m. and took the student to the hospital, where he arrived at 11:35 a.m. Authorities told her that a school officer provided emergency medical assistance to the 13-year-old before paramedics arrived. “I don’t want anyone else to go through this again. No mother… I am dead, this pain doesn’t go away with anything,” the immigrant said through tears as she touched a silver heart pendant on her chest. “Here I have his ashes because he will always be with me.”

The school breaks its silence after Josué Nolasco’s death Through a statement, the principal of the school said he was very sorry for Josué Nolasco’s death. “Good evening Providence High School families, I apologize for interrupting your evening, but I have some important news to share and an important question to ask you tonight. I am saddened to share that we learned that a seventh grade student, Josue Chavez Nolasco, has passed away. His parents shared this with us today and asked me to share it with you.” “We will keep the family in our thoughts during this difficult time. If this is a conversation you would like to have with your child at home tonight, we want to support the conversation as you talk to your child to reassure and support them as part of the grieving process,” the statement read.

A GoFundMe was started for Josué Nolasco’s family “Attached are some materials that we use during times of mourning. Please review these documents and use them as needed with your child. We will have student support services staff members available at the school tomorrow to help students.” “Please call the school in the morning or email me tonight if you have any updates on your child that we should be aware of by Wednesday,” the message concludes. A GoFundMe campaign was created for Josué’s memorial and has raised more than $20,000.