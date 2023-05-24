Missing Florida barbershop owner found dead in submerged car
- On May 16 Florida barbershop owner José Malavé Lebrón was reported missing.
- He was later found dead in his car.
- Authorities say it may have been an accident.
The Hispanic community of Kissimmee, Florida woke up on Monday still wondering what happened to José Rafael Malavé Lebrón, a well-known barbershop owner in the area. Today they remember him with candles and flowers outside of his home.
José was found dead in a pond days after he was reported missing. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, their investigation suggests that his death was accidental. However, his friends, co-workers and family don’t buy this. They believe there is a culprit who must pay for his crime.
Missing barbershop owner José Malavé Lebrón is found dead in a pond
The 36-year-old Puerto Rican’s family reported him missing on May 16, after he had been gone for about 24 hours. Little by little Malavé’s house filled with anguish as the hours passed. He had simply gone out to pick up a friend and stopped answering his phone.
His wife, Sofía Ramírez, who is seven months pregnant, began to fear the worst and in desperation went to the police. She also posted his photograph on social media. The Hispanic community knew him and helped spread the word.
José Malavé Lebrón was last seen on May 15
Orange County Police said in a statement that he was last seen around 3 am on May 15 near Ward Road and Bishop Landing Way in Orlando. He was driving a black 2013 Cadillac ATS. Investigators they redoubled the search in the vicinity of their last location. On Friday, May 19, his wife’s worst fears were confirmed, the father of her son had died. He was found inside his car submerged in a pond in Buena Ventura Lakes.
The Florida Highway Patrol stated that Malavé Lebrón’s death appears to have been an accident but they are still investigating. Evidence collected thus far indicates that Barber lost control on a curve as he approached Blue Bayou Drive. He lost control of the car and wound up in the water. Malavé was trapped with no way out. So far this is just a theory.
«The Barber community is in mourning»
After the news, pain overwhelmed those who knew him. «The Barber community is mourning. We have lost a true gem of a person and not only an owner but a mentor to our barbers. You will be truly missed «MALA,» Zen Barber posted on Facebook.
There are still questions to be answered about what happened that morning and until they are clarified, it will not be known exactly how the talented Puerto Rican barber lost his life.