Missing Florida barbershop owner found dead in submerged car

On May 16 Florida barbershop owner José Malavé Lebrón was reported missing.

He was later found dead in his car.

Authorities say it may have been an accident.

The Hispanic community of Kissimmee, Florida woke up on Monday still wondering what happened to José Rafael Malavé Lebrón, a well-known barbershop owner in the area. Today they remember him with candles and flowers outside of his home.

José was found dead in a pond days after he was reported missing. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, their investigation suggests that his death was accidental. However, his friends, co-workers and family don’t buy this. They believe there is a culprit who must pay for his crime.

The 36-year-old Puerto Rican’s family reported him missing on May 16, after he had been gone for about 24 hours. Little by little Malavé’s house filled with anguish as the hours passed. He had simply gone out to pick up a friend and stopped answering his phone.

His wife, Sofía Ramírez, who is seven months pregnant, began to fear the worst and in desperation went to the police. She also posted his photograph on social media. The Hispanic community knew him and helped spread the word.