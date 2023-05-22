Norelis Mendoza, reported missing on Mother’s Day, has been found dead

Norelis Mendoza was reported missing on Mother’s Day.

She leaves behind two young daughters.

Her body was found in Jersey City.

Norelis Mendoza’s daughters are crying for their mother. The little ones, one and three years old, don’t understand that they will never see her again. She was found dead on the side of a highway between Bayonne and Jersey City, according to Hudpost.

The 32-year-old Hispanic woman disappeared on Saturday, May 13, after leaving her one-year-old daughter at her mother’s house on Montgomery Street. Her family reported her missing about 24 hours later. She never came back to celebrate Mother’s Day with her family and wasn’t answering her phone.

HOW DID THE SEARCH START?

The search started with posts by her family on social media. “We have been searching the area for any sign that someone has seen her,” her cousin Giovanni Molina told the local media. She specified that the last contact she had with her girls was at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The minutes went by and her loved ones’ anguish grew. Her girls didn’t stop crying or asking for their mother. Despair and hopelessness seized the Mendozas.