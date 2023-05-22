Norelis Mendoza, reported missing on Mother’s Day, has been found dead
Norelis Mendoza was reported missing on Mother's Day. She leaves behind two young daughters. Her body was found in Jersey City.
Norelis Mendoza’s daughters are crying for their mother. The little ones, one and three years old, don’t understand that they will never see her again. She was found dead on the side of a highway between Bayonne and Jersey City, according to Hudpost.
The 32-year-old Hispanic woman disappeared on Saturday, May 13, after leaving her one-year-old daughter at her mother’s house on Montgomery Street. Her family reported her missing about 24 hours later. She never came back to celebrate Mother’s Day with her family and wasn’t answering her phone.
HOW DID THE SEARCH START?
The search started with posts by her family on social media. “We have been searching the area for any sign that someone has seen her,” her cousin Giovanni Molina told the local media. She specified that the last contact she had with her girls was at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The minutes went by and her loved ones’ anguish grew. Her girls didn’t stop crying or asking for their mother. Despair and hopelessness seized the Mendozas.
FOUR DAYS OF AGONY
Mendoza’s family went through four days of agony. Everyone feared the worst because they knew Norelis would never leave her daughters like that. Her cousin described her as a loving, responsible mother, incapable of leaving with no trace. Then, the New Jersey police had terrible news for her family. The body of a woman matching Norelis’ description had been found on Route 440 in Jersey City, on the Bayonne border.
The worst was yet to come. Now they need to find out who is responsible. The Hudson County DA, Esther Suárez, issued a statement indicating her cause of death was being investigated. «Her death is considered suspicious and the cause and manner in which she died will be determined by the coroner’s office.»
POLICE ARE TRYING TO SOLVE HER MURDER
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, the Jersey City Police Department and the State Police are working together to find out what happened. They ask for the anonymous support of the community by calling 201-915-1345. So far there are no suspects.
While the investigation is ongoing, for her daughters there is no consolation or explanation. Their greatest love was taken from them just when they needed it the most, during their childhood. This case has shocked the community and they are looking for those responsible.