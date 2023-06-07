John Lennon’s tragic assassination in 1980

John Lennon’s assassination ended one of the most prolific music careers in the world.

The Beatles star was shot 5 times in the back.

Learn more about this terrible event.

Beatles star John Lennon was shot to death outside the New York apartment he shared with long-time partner Yoko Ono on December 8, 1980. It was a day that marked the history of music.

For several months, Mark David Chapman planned to murder Lennon, who he harassed until he managed to get him to autograph an album. On December 8, Chapman shot John Lennon five times in the back. Shockingly, Chapman remained at the crime scene until he was arrested by the police.

Who was John Lennon?

John Winston Lennon was a singer, songwriter, musician, and activist who stood out for being one of the Beatles, along with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison. Their historic fame caught the attention of a man from Honolulu named Mark David Chapman.

Years later he would murder John Lennon, 10 years after the Beatles broke up. At the time, Lennon was promoting his fifth album with Yoko Ono, entitled Double Fantasy. Mark David Chapman would use that album to find John Lennon.